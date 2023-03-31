Life / Motoring

Mini and Red Bull launch SA’s first solar-powered charging station

Brands continue to explore new ways to promote sustainable energy solutions

31 March 2023 - 10:15 Motoring Staff
The unveiling took place on March 18 2023 at Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront. Picture: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Mini SA has partnered with Red Bull to introduce the country’s first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town, in line with the company’s commitment to sustainability. This is the latest addition to Mini’s sustainability initiatives and a step towards protecting the planet as part of its Big Love brand statement.

The collaboration with Red Bull is not new as the two brands have been working together for more than 17 years. The first new Minis were converted into the iconic Red Bull Mini in California, and the partnership has grown stronger over the years. The launch of the first solar-powered charging station at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town is a testament to the brands’ continued commitment to sustainable energy solutions in SA.

According to Shaun Willis, head of Mini SA, the company is optimistic about finding creative ways to protect the planet. The unveiling of the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town demonstrates the marque’s drive to harness sustainable energy solutions. He expressed gratitude to Mini SA’s partners, including the V&A Waterfront, the City of Cape Town and Red Bull SA.

Mini has been making strides towards sustainability since 2021 when the company announced its plans to become an electric-only marque by the early 2030s. As part of the New Mini Family, the company plans to launch three new electric models, including the new Mini Cooper Electric, which will be available on the market soon.

The launch of the first solar-powered EV charging station in Cape Town is a significant milestone for Mini SA and Red Bull as they continue to explore new ways to promote sustainable energy solutions. This initiative will not only benefit the environment but also provide a convenient way for EV owners to charge their vehicles while on the go.

