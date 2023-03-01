Life / Motoring

Mini shows all-new electrified Countryman

The model, expected in 2023, continues its role as the flagship model designed for larger families

01 March 2023 - 19:53
The new all-electric Mini Countryman is ready to hit the streets later in the year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new all-electric Mini Countryman is ready to hit the streets later in the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mini plans to be fully electric by early 2030 and the new battery-powered Mini Countryman, along with a new all-electric three- and five-door hatchback, will continue this drive.  

The expansion of electromobility is an integral part of the BMW Group’s sustainability strategy. Today, one in five Mini models is already electrified.

It promises the same go-kart sensation but with a large boot and now an electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED
It promises the same go-kart sensation but with a large boot and now an electric drivetrain. Picture: SUPPLIED

As the brand’s largest model, the all-electric Mini Countryman leads the new Mini family into an era of locally emission-free electromobility.

Thanks to space-saving components such as the particularly flat high-voltage battery, the Countryman will offer additional space and even greater comfort in the future.

Mini Aceman Concept

Part of a future model mix is the Mini Concept Aceman. It was shown in 2022 and the fully electric concept bridges the space between the Mini Cooper hatches and the Mini Countryman. The Aceman also previews possible future design cues of the brand.

The fully-electric Mini Aceman concept fits below the larger Countryman as a sort of crossover SUV of the Mini five-door hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED
The fully-electric Mini Aceman concept fits below the larger Countryman as a sort of crossover SUV of the Mini five-door hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mini Cooper SE Convertible

Early in 2023, Mini introduced a small batch of Mini Cooper SE Convertibles. The 999 limited-edition vehicles feature a luggage compartment with 160l load volume, remaining unchanged compared with the conventionally powered Mini Convertible, but powered by a 135kW electric motor that accelerates the drop-top from standstill to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.

The driving range is 201km, and the fully electrically powered roof can be operated up to speeds of 30km/h.

BMW SA’s Hailey Philander says we can expect the electrified Countryman in SA sometime late in 2024. It will join the Cooper SE, which is SA’s least expensive electric vehicle.

Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid now on sale in SA

The latest model is a hybrid of practicality, frugality and sports driving dynamics
Life
12 hours ago

Hyundai Palisade with new features and big grille now on sale

The compelling recipe of a seven-or-eight seat luxury SUV for about R1m remains the same, but with spec tweaks
Life
10 hours ago

Nissan accelerates efforts to electrify its car models

The move comes as several nations impose deadlines to phase out petrol-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.
News
2 days ago

Ambient lighting dances to music beats in new Mercedes E-class

The upcoming luxury sedan will also have a selfie camera, TikTok and Angry Birds
Life
5 days ago
