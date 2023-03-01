Mini shows all-new electrified Countryman

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Everything that is wrong with this country can be blamed on the government, which has fostered a culture of of apathy and criminality
Turkish company rejects ‘any allegations of impropriety on its part’ and insinuations of graft
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Business Day TV speaks to Aspen CEO Stephen Saad
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Top consumer and luxury goods companies see rise in sales of everything from cosmetics to condoms since Beijing ended strict Covid-19 curbs
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
Spec sheet upgrades centre on Xtra Cab with a focus on safety
Mini plans to be fully electric by early 2030 and the new battery-powered Mini Countryman, along with a new all-electric three- and five-door hatchback, will continue this drive.
The expansion of electromobility is an integral part of the BMW Group’s sustainability strategy. Today, one in five Mini models is already electrified.
As the brand’s largest model, the all-electric Mini Countryman leads the new Mini family into an era of locally emission-free electromobility.
Thanks to space-saving components such as the particularly flat high-voltage battery, the Countryman will offer additional space and even greater comfort in the future.
Mini Aceman Concept
Part of a future model mix is the Mini Concept Aceman. It was shown in 2022 and the fully electric concept bridges the space between the Mini Cooper hatches and the Mini Countryman. The Aceman also previews possible future design cues of the brand.
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
Early in 2023, Mini introduced a small batch of Mini Cooper SE Convertibles. The 999 limited-edition vehicles feature a luggage compartment with 160l load volume, remaining unchanged compared with the conventionally powered Mini Convertible, but powered by a 135kW electric motor that accelerates the drop-top from standstill to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.
The driving range is 201km, and the fully electrically powered roof can be operated up to speeds of 30km/h.
BMW SA’s Hailey Philander says we can expect the electrified Countryman in SA sometime late in 2024. It will join the Cooper SE, which is SA’s least expensive electric vehicle.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Mini shows all-new electrified Countryman
The model, expected in 2023, continues its role as the flagship model designed for larger families
Mini plans to be fully electric by early 2030 and the new battery-powered Mini Countryman, along with a new all-electric three- and five-door hatchback, will continue this drive.
The expansion of electromobility is an integral part of the BMW Group’s sustainability strategy. Today, one in five Mini models is already electrified.
As the brand’s largest model, the all-electric Mini Countryman leads the new Mini family into an era of locally emission-free electromobility.
Thanks to space-saving components such as the particularly flat high-voltage battery, the Countryman will offer additional space and even greater comfort in the future.
Mini Aceman Concept
Part of a future model mix is the Mini Concept Aceman. It was shown in 2022 and the fully electric concept bridges the space between the Mini Cooper hatches and the Mini Countryman. The Aceman also previews possible future design cues of the brand.
Mini Cooper SE Convertible
Early in 2023, Mini introduced a small batch of Mini Cooper SE Convertibles. The 999 limited-edition vehicles feature a luggage compartment with 160l load volume, remaining unchanged compared with the conventionally powered Mini Convertible, but powered by a 135kW electric motor that accelerates the drop-top from standstill to 100km/h in 8.2 seconds.
The driving range is 201km, and the fully electrically powered roof can be operated up to speeds of 30km/h.
BMW SA’s Hailey Philander says we can expect the electrified Countryman in SA sometime late in 2024. It will join the Cooper SE, which is SA’s least expensive electric vehicle.
Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid now on sale in SA
Hyundai Palisade with new features and big grille now on sale
Nissan accelerates efforts to electrify its car models
Ambient lighting dances to music beats in new Mercedes E-class
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Volkswagen Tiguan R is a feast of speed and family practicality
REVIEW: New Opel Mokka oozes charm
Peugeot 3008 claws at higher segment
Volkswagen T-Roc is capable but compromised
MINI morphs into a lounge on wheels
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.