Life / Motoring

Top four things to consider before buying a new car

Depreciation, maintenance and unnecessary features can sour the ownership experience

01 July 2023 - 08:52 Staff Writer
Ensure that the car you choose accommodates your needs and pocket size. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ensure that the car you choose accommodates your needs and pocket size. Picture: SUPPLIED

Whether you’ve decided to downsize to save money or to buy a bigger car to accommodate your changing lifestyle, it’s easy to fall for newer, stylish cars and all the added extras. However, it’s important to know what you’re looking for, so you don’t end up buying a car well over your budget.

Barend Smit, the marketing director of MotorHappy, offers the following advice: 

Depreciation: A car’s depreciation rate is the decrease in a car’s value over time. Many motoring experts will agree that choosing a car that holds its value well could deliver significant savings over time. A car’s depreciation rate is determined by its desirability, size, and vehicle type. When you decide to sell your car, the mileage, fuel efficiency, reliability, number of owners and general condition will also contribute towards the depreciation.

First check the car’s depreciation rate. There are a lot of online calculators where you can depreciation rates. This can be helpful when deciding between two similarly priced cars, as you may want to choose the car with a lower rate of depreciation.

Research: As you’ll be stuck with the car you buy for quite a while, do your research online and check out any reviews on the make and model — not only in SA but all over the world.

Ask friends, family and a qualified mechanic of their opinion of the car. Valuable information can be sourced from here. Also do thorough test drives. Try more than one car, drive on the highway, on quiet suburban roads and even take passengers along with the drive.

The lure of “extras”: Decide on your budget before you get to the dealership, and don’t be pulled into buying those extras. It’s the car salesman’s job to try to sell you some extras that you probably don’t need. Remember that a car costs more than those monthly instalments — you need to factor in insurance, maintenance, and fuel costs.

If buying a used car, consider investing in a maintenance plan. This takes care of all car services, as well as unscheduled repairs, parts, and labour.

Look before you sign: Pay attention to the financing terms. It makes no sense to negotiate the price down but then pay more long-term. If you’re buying a car through financing, shop around for a good loan.

You can either take out a finance agreement that will result in your car being paid off at the end of the term (for example 60 or 72 months), or you can lower your monthly instalment by opting to have a balloon payment at the end of this period. This will be an amount that you’ll still owe at the end of your financing period.

You can then either sell your car to pay off this amount, or refinance it and take out another loan, assuming you don’t have the money available to pay it off yourself.

Stellantis rules the podium in the latest US J.D. Power survey

Dodge, Ram and Alfa Romeo bag the top three spots in the rankings for the fewest production glitches
Life
3 days ago

How to say goodbye to your classic car

Parting with your wheeled family member can be such sweet sorrow, says Kevin Derrick of Creative Rides
Life
1 week ago

Know your car and avoid being stranded

Sponsored course teaches essential skills such as changing a tyre and jump-starting
Life
3 weeks ago

Top tips for preserving the paint on your car

Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Audi Driving Experience returns to SA
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota to make a Lamborghini-rivalling sports car
Life / Motoring
3.
Opel sharpens logo for electric age
Life / Motoring
4.
Stellantis rules the podium in the latest US J.D. ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Flights of fear and fancy on the back roads
Life

Related Articles

Ferrari unveils potent SF90 XX Stradale and Spider

Life / Motoring

Ineos Grenadier double cab bakkie teased ahead of launch

Life / Motoring

Mercedes and SVI launch a bullet-resistant Benz V-Class

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.