A price hike for diesel in July, but petrol gets cheaper

Petrol prices will drop on Wednesday July 5, but diesel will become more expensive, the department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) has confirmed.

There will be a 24c/l decrease in the retail price of 93 ULP and a 17c/l drop for 95 ULP, while the price of illuminating paraffin reduces by 4c/l.

The wholesale price of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel increases 18c/l and low-sulphur diesel (0.005%) by 12c/l.

International fuel prices increased during the period under review, said the DMRE, but the rand strengthened from R18.98 to R18.68 to the US dollar, leading to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices.

“A decrease to the price of petrol is naturally welcome news and will provide some relief to embattled consumers,” said the Automobile Association of SA.

“The increase to diesel, though, means input costs in, among other sectors — the agricultural and manufacturing sectors — are also likely to increase, which may result in higher prices for consumers.”

In June the retail price of petrol decreased by 71c/l and the wholesale price of diesel dropped by between 80c and 84c.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month.

FUEL PRICES FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 5:

INLAND

Petrol 93 ULP: R22.06

Petrol 95 ULP: R22.46

Diesel 0.05%: R19.49

Diesel 0.005%: R19.82

COAST

Petrol 95 ULP: R21.74

Diesel 0.05%: R18.77

Diesel 0.005%: R19.11

TimesLIVE