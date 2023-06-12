Life / Motoring

TRUCKING

Volvo invests in cost-saving truck relay tech

Truckster’s innovative system uses AI and big data to optimise routes, enhancing efficiency in freight transport

12 June 2023 - 15:21 Motor News Reporter
Trucksters' system divides routes into sections, allowing truck drivers to drive shorter routes in relay. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trucksters' system divides routes into sections, allowing truck drivers to drive shorter routes in relay. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo Group Venture Capital has invested in the Spanish company, Truckster, a relay-based transport service that aims to cut drivers’ hours, speed up delivery times and reduce transport costs.

Truckster’s innovative relay system uses big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to divide routes into sections, allowing drivers to drive shorter routes in relay. The Madrid-based firm says its service reduces long-distance road transit time up to 50% by allowing trucks to be continuously on the move through relays. The system is 20% more cost-efficient than trucks that are run continuously, says Truckster. 

The relay system also provides drivers with a better experience and reduces the chances of cargo theft.

“The company, Trucksters, is using advanced algorithms and AI to manage long-haul relay transportation through Europe providing faster, safer and more sustainable transports,” says Martin Witt, president of Volvo Group Venture Capital.

“We are impressed by what Trucksters has accomplished and see that Volvo Group can add considerable strategic value to the development of their business. With a growing need for freight transportation, relay systems can provide a solid structure for electrification of long-haul transportation as well as for autonomous solutions in the future.”

Founded in 2018, Trucksters’ goal is to make the global road freight industry more efficient and to improve the quality of life for drivers.

Today the fast-growing company manages four logistics corridors from Spain to Western and Eastern Europe and the UK. Through the corridors, Trucksters has fixed relay points where a truck exchanges its semi-trailer with another truck, avoiding stops and enabling the driver to travel back home.

“The investment from Volvo Group Venture Capital is a great milestone for Trucksters. We share many core values such as safety, driver focus, sustainability and electrification, and are delighted to be able to start this new phase together,” says Luis Bardají, CEO of Trucksters.

 “Our collaboration will allow us to implement technological advances that will improve safety in freight transport and, at the same time, encourage the adoption of electric trucks for a more sustainable industry.”

Volvo Group Venture Capital was founded in 1997 and invests globally in start-up and scale-up companies.

Volvo Trucks launches electric range in SA

Company is encouraged by the local interest, but urges reduction in import duties and technical allowances
Life
5 days ago

New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 unveiled at Nampo

A specially developed suspension system and imposing stance offer supreme off-road capability
Life
3 weeks ago

New Hino 700 Series makes a big leap

First major exterior enhancements in 14 years focus on safety and lower running costs
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Impostor syndrome: welcome to a considerably ...
Life
2.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: How little can I ...
Life
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Ferrari make dream return to win 24 Hours of Le ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Ford Ranger emerges as SA’s Car of the Year for 2023

Life / Motoring

Toyota and Daimler to merge their Japanese truck operations

News

Electric Tesla Model Y becomes world’s best selling car

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.