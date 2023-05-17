New off-road focused Ford Ranger Wildtrak X teased

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
Ford this week confirmed its new Ranger Wildtrak X is en route to SA. As an enhanced version of the immensely popular Ranger Wildtrak model, the Wildtrak X offers increased versatility and a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers.
Off-road enthusiasts will appreciate the Wildtrak X’s wider stance, improved ground clearance and purposeful all-terrain tyres mounted on newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is also equipped with specially tuned Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers, ensuring exceptional performance across a variety of terrains.
In a first for the Ranger line-up, the Wildtrak X includes Ford’s Trail Turn Assist system. This feature applies brake pressure to the inside rear wheel, significantly reducing the turning radius by up to 25%. It is designed to be used on loose surfaces at speeds below 19km/h, and can be engaged in 4H or 4L mode when the rear differential is unlocked.
The Wildtrak X introduces innovative features such as Trail Turn Assist and an optional Flexible Rack System. This comprises a sliding load rack with five lockable positions along the length of the load bed, as well as folding roof racks that can be conveniently stored inside the roof rails when not in use.
Under the hood, the Wildtrak X is powered by Ford’s robust and reasonably efficient 2.0l four-cylinder Bi-Turbo diesel engine, generating a useful 154kW and 500Nm worth of torque. This proven motor is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the Wildtrak X becomes the first Ranger 2.0l Bi-Turbo model to feature the Blue Oval’s on-demand four-wheel drive system, offering four modes: 4A (automatic), 2H, 4H and 4L.
The full specifications of the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X, along with pricing, will be confirmed closer to its launch in the third quarter of 2023. Watch this space for more information.
New off-road focused Ford Ranger Wildtrak X teased
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
