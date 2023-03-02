REVIEW: Ford Ranger XLT is still the sensible choice

Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
There is one word that best describes the new Ford Ranger — huge. In fact, it’s only a few centimetres slimmer than a full-fat Range Rover. This translates into a voluminous cabin; the Ranger easily takes five big passengers, and is laden with modern amenities.
Driving the Ranger XLT model on test was my second time behind the wheel of Ford’s new-generation one-tonner after recently testing its V6 turbodiesel-powered Wildtrak cousin. Like most bakkies, such as the Isuzu D-Max, Nissan Navara and Toyota Hilux, the Ranger is available mostly with a diesel engine. The newly launched Ranger Raptor cousin is an outlier with a V6 petrol motor.
The XLT 4x4 double-cab comes standard with many features including LED lights, rain sensor wipers, rear park distance control, hill descent control, auto on/off, cruise control and 16-inch alloy wheels. Despite a lack of toys such as active cruise control, lane-departure warning and a shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system — luxuries enjoyed in the more expensive Ranger Wildtrak — the XLT comes with a good level of sophistication, comfort and on- and off-road abilities.
The XLT specs open up many technical configurations. It can be had with a 125kW and 405Nm single-turbo engine, in 4x2 or 4x4 versions, and in four-door double cab or two-door SuperCab guise. The double cab test vehicle is the biturbo version with a 2l four-cylinder diesel producing 154kW and 500Nm, sending drive to both axles via 4x4.
The 800mm wading depth, 30/25.6-degree approach and departure angles and a 3,500kg tow rating are standard across the range. It also has 940l loading capacity, with stylish rear sports bars that come with an upgrade pack.
The 2.0 biturbo, taken from the previous-generation Ranger Raptor, is a lively unit with driving modes of sport, comfort, normal, eco, tow and slippery. It blends well with the standard-fitment 10-speed automatic transmission. The only thing to count against it is the torque that isn’t as rich as the Wildtrak’s V6, but it offers sufficient oomph for towing regular loads and going off-road.
The XLT achieved a 0-100km/h acceleration of 10.4 seconds when tested using a Vbox. It returned an average 10.5l/100km, instead of the 7.5l/100km claimed by its maker.
The damping felt agreeable for daily drives with a ride quality that’s compliant on good surfaces, but not as excellent as in the older Toyota Hilux. We were testing a Hilux 2.8GD 4x4 GR-Sport at the same time and the variances in cushiness are noticeable.
The Ford’s soft-touch interior plastics look neat and durable, though not necessarily delivering a more premium feel than its market-leading Japanese rival.
From the accessories list you can prepare your Ranger for aftermarket items such as lights, winches and compressors through prewired auxiliary switches and mounting points. They have even created space for an auxiliary battery in the engine bay.
Pound-for-pound, rivals are the Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 Raider and the Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4 — the latter our current long-term vehicle. The Ranger is more powerful than both, and respectively R10,000 and R8,000 cheaper. Other alternatives in the price range include the Mazda BT-50 3.0TD 4x4 Individual at R36,000 more, and Nissan Navara 2.5D DTi LE 4x4 auto with more or less similar spec for R42,000 less than the Ranger XLT.
There are 25 Ford Ranger models. The XLT trim is a winning choice for its balanced mix of amenities, affordability and practicality. It suits urban homebodies and adventurers alike, with the former likely to choose the 4x2 and the latter group preferring this 4x4 spec.
TECH SPECS
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder petrol turbo
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 154kW
Torque: 500Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Ten-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: selectable 4x4, low-range transfer case
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: N/A
0-100km/h: 10.6 seconds (as tested)
Fuel consumption: 7.5l/100km (claimed), 10.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 195g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
12V power sockets front + rear, Bluetooth, multifunction steering wheel, daytime driving running lights, auto on/off lights, rear camera park distance control, keyless access, cruise control, driving mode switch, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, hill descent control, downhill brake control, tow bar trailer hitch, cloth upholstery, seven airbags, ABS brakes, stability control
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Optional eight years/165,000km
Price: R782,100
Lease*: R16,711 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo XLT 4x4
WE LIKE: Looks, size, price
WE DISLIKE: Leather seats are extra-cost options
VERDICT: The sweet spot in a wide range
MOTOR NEWS star rating
***** Design
**** Performance
*** Economy
**** Ride
**** Handling
***** Safety
***** Value For Money
**** Overall
Competition
Nissan Navara 2.5D DTi LE 4x4 auto, 140kW/450Nm — R722,900
Mitsubishi Triton 2.4 D-ID 4x4 Xtreme, 133kW/430Nm - R768,990
Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD LSE 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R790,400
Toyota Hilux 2.8GD-6 4x4 Raider, 150kW/500Nm — R792,600
Mazda BT-50 3.0TD 4x4 Individual, 140kW/450Nm — R818,400
Road Test
REVIEW: Ford Ranger XLT is still the sensible choice
The combination of functionality and relative affordability continues to shine in the new range
