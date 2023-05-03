SA has a new best-selling car

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
New-vehicle sales in SA remained flat during April, with the 37,107 units reflecting a slight 0.2% decline from the 37,195 vehicles sold in April 2022. The month was also notable for a new sales leader taking over as the most popular model.
Passenger cars weathered the market the worst, declining 6.1% year on year to 24,174 units, while light commercial vehicle sales were 11% up to 10,611 units. Medium truck sales of 563 units were up 20.3% and heavy trucks at 1,759 were 23% higher compared with the previous month last year.
Year-to-date total new vehicle sales are up 2,291 units (1.3%) over the same period in 2022. Naamsa expects the domestic vehicle market to remain reserved for the greater part of 2023 due to subdued economic conditions.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that SA’s real GDP growth is expected to decelerate sharply to 0.1% for 2023, citing load-shedding, among other related supply shocks.
With a further interest rate hike expected in May in an effort to curb high inflation, the impacts that are throttling the market should be expected to continue for some time, says Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.
Toyota maintained its position as SA’s most popular brand in April, selling 9,423 units, with Volkswagen second (4,644) followed by Suzuki (3,620), Ford (2,804), Hyundai (2,371), Nissan (1,681), Kia (1,546), Isuzu (1,433), Haval (1,367) and Renault (1,367) rounding out the top ten.
However, there was a surprise at the top of the sales charts with the new-generation Ford Ranger dislodging the Toyota Hilux from its long-held position as the country’s favourite vehicle — by just 14 units. It has been some time since these two old foes battled directly for market dominance, and they were trailed in April by the Isuzu D-Max as the third-placed bakkie.
The VW Polo Vivo was the best-selling passenger car in April ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.
Toyota retained its overall market leadership with a number of sellers in the top 20, including the Hi-Ace, Starlet, Agya and Fortuner — the latter retaining its position as the country’s most popular large SUV.
The popularity of Chinese vehicles continued with strong performances by Chery and Haval.
SA’s top 20 selling vehicles — April 2023
Source: Naamsa
