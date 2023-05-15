Life / Motoring

New-look Hyundai i20 hits the road, but SA will have to wait

15 May 2023 - 19:19 Staff Writer
The refreshed i20 comes in a range of colours, including Lucid Lime.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai has revealed a facelifted i20 which will hit roads with a refreshed design. 

The compact hatchback arrives with changes to the shape and pattern of the front bumper, as well as the radiator grille, which have been enhanced to create an elegant look with sporty elements. The rear features a redesigned bumper and unique Z-shaped LED taillights. Newly designed 16- and 17-inch wheels have been added.

The new addition to Hyundai’s line-up is available in eight exterior colours and an optional black two-tone roof. Three exterior colours are new: Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Grey Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl.

Inside, the new i20 is upgraded with a standard 4.2-inch instrument cluster, USB type-C ports and Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates. It continues to offer features such as the optional 10.25-inch cluster and 10.25-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

More Hyundai Smart Sense safety features now come as standard in models offered in Europe, with an updated forward collision-avoidance assist that recognises cyclists. Lane following assist ensures the vehicle stays in the lane of travel.

The i20 is updated with striking Z-shaped LED taillights.
Image: Supplied

For additional peace of mind, optional safety systems are available. Rear cross-traffic collision assist applies the brakes while backing out of a parking space if a risk of collision with vehicles to the rear and side is detected. Blind-spot collision-avoidance assist (BCA) uses visual alerts that appear on the exterior mirrors if another vehicle is detected. When necessary, BCA activates to avoid a collision or reduce the impact thereof.

Navigation-based smart cruise control uses the vehicle’s navigation system to anticipate curves or straights on motorways and adjusts the speed for safer driving.

Hyundai South Africa has not confirmed when the facelifted i20 will be available locally, but a company spokesperson told Motor News it won’t be before the end of this year. The third-generation i20 was launched here in May 2021 as a rival to cars such as the VW Polo in the small-hatchback segment.

It is one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles. Built in India, the i20 range is locally available with a choice of three petrol engines — a 1.2, 1.4 and 1.0 turbo — priced between R311,900 and R437,900.

