Renault Clio V is all grown up with a sporting streak

The Renault Clio, a long-standing member of the hatchback genre since 1990, has found many homes in SA over the decades. It’s now in its fifth generation and has transformed into a mature and handsome hatch.

Design wise, the latest model that’s tested here in top range Intens specification doesn’t fall far from the look of the previous generation car. Subtle re-imagination of the core shape has resulted in a car with the dramatic boomerang daytime running lights framing larger headlights for a baby-Megane look.

It’s also a 12mm shorter, 66mm wider and 8mm lower Clio than previously and the wheelbase of the new car is 5mm shorter.

The Clio V has a more upmarket interior and the cockpit ambient lighting, a 17.7-inch instrument panel and 23.6-inch touch-control display live up to that. The touch points also feel more polished while the stalks for the infotainment system tucked behind the steering wheel in Renault tradition have been redesigned for a smoother shape and texture.

Highlights of the new Clio cabin include the cloth seats and ergonomics. It’s an easy reach to any part of the fancy dash and the driver’s seat squab now hunkers suitably low while the steering wheel has both reach and lift. With a more elevated gear lever on the centre console, you have yourself one of the best postures in the segment.

Daily driving convenience features include an electronic parking brake, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and good front and side visibility. The rear view is compromised slightly by the lower roof and stack of rear head rests, but park distance control with a reversing camera comes to your rescue if you have optioned this extra.