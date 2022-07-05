One-litre Polo is peppier than it sounds

Because of its omnipresence it’s perhaps a little difficult to get excited about a Volkswagen Polo, unless you’re driving the racy GTI version.

Its perennial popularity makes the Polo the very definition of a mainstream, one-around-every-corner car, and maybe that’s why Volkswagen sent us a bright purple test vehicle, in the hope that it might pop from the herd more.

While it doesn’t have the styling sass of a Peugeot 208, a recent facelift has given the popular Polo a fresh new façade with enlarged headlamps, new alloy wheel choices and Golf-style rear lights. Under that refreshed exterior the Polo remains the solid and refined package that has made it a long-time sales leader.

Having recently road tested the range-topping Polo GTI priced at R494,600, this time we downscaled to the least powerful 1.0 TSI version, which is available as a basic model for R315,000 and the more extensively-kitted Life — the latter on test.

As the runt of the litter in terms of power this 999cc Polo is decidedly pedestrian compared to the GTI, but without feeling underwhelming. This little dog bites harder than its 70kW output suggests and that’s because there’s a decent 175Nm dollop of low-revving torque. There is not much excitement to be extracted from the little turbo engine, but the car scoots about town and the open road without needing to be mercilessly revved. It feels respectably peppy at low revs, enough to be able to quickly zip in and out of traffic gaps.

The 70kW Polo is available in five-speed manual only, but a light clutch with a fluid action makes it a doddle to drive even in rush-hour traffic with lots of gear changes. It rides and handles neatly on high-profile tyres that give the rims more resistance to pothole damage, but should a mishap occur, the boot at contains a full-sized spare wheel.