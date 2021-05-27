New Hyundai i20 lays on more style and power

Hyundai’s new-generation i20 has touched down in SA, boasting improved power, sassier styling and the newest technology to challenge the Volkswagen Polo’s hegemony in a small-hatchback market that accounts for four out of every 10 new cars sold in SA.

A striking new design sees the five-door Korean car adopting Hyundai’s new “Sensuous Sportiness” styling identity, with a more sculptured and geometric look and the now-compulsory gnashing grille. The higher-specced Fluid versions offer optional dual-tone paintwork to make the styling pop even more.

It stands 41mm wider and 10mm longer than its predecessor, with a 10mm longer wheelbase to improve interior space. The car also gets an extra 20mm of ground clearance to 170mm.

The i20 is the brand’s second most popular vehicle in SA after the Grand i10, and the new range brings some extra performance to the party to broaden its appeal. In addition to the carryover 61kW 1.2l and 74kW 1.4l normally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engines, the new i20 is offered with a perky 1.0l three-cylinder TGDI turbo with outputs of 90kW and 172Nm — the same engine used in the Hyundai Venue crossover.

The latter is the version I drove at the i20’s launch last week, and this 'lil turbo unit puts a newfound spring in the i20’s step. Hyundai claims a 0-100km/h of 9.7 seconds and a 190km/h top speed — not bad for a little runt — and the car felt peppy on Gauteng’s urban and open roads, scooting around with easy-going verve.