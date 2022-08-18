×

Life / Motoring

Road Test

Hyundai i20 N-Line adds street cred to the range

It's mostly a styling pack with added features and a chirpier exhaust note

18 August 2022 - 05:06 Phuti Mpyane
The i20N Line gets a sportier facade than its cousins and two-tone paint. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The i20 N-Line is the new flagship model in Hyundai’s sensible little hatch series. You lose nothing from the 1.0 TGDI Fluid DCT model it's based on but gain specific 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, specially designed front and rear bumpers and grille with N Line logo, side mouldings, dual tailpipes as opposed to the singles found on other i20 models, and a two-tone exterior paint scheme.

The test car's Fiery red and black roof combo looks good, or you can have it in white with a black roof if you want. There’s a deeper sense of luxury through excellent build quality and added luxuries such as climate control, keyless access, a sunroof, LED headlights and a start/stop button. When pressed the latter feature brings the three-cylinder engine to life with a fruitier bass through the double exhaust. 

It’s the same mechanical makeup as the Fluid model range and the chassis that’s balanced just right for comfort and sportiness is retained. Back in August 2021 we believed the i20's front-wheel drive chassis felt so good it could handle even more power, and shortly thereafter Hyundai launched the high-performance i20N overseas (we don’t yet know whether it's coming to SA).

The i20 N Line competes with other warm versions in the niche, meaning top models of the Citroën C3, Kia Rio, Mazda2, Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208. At 3,995mm nose-to-tail the i20 is at a slight disadvantage size wise to most rivals but it’s deceptively spacious inside.

The i20 has a 2,580mm wheelbase which trumps even the physically larger Opel Corsa and VW Polo which have slightly undersized wheelbases of 2,540mm and 2,552mm respectively. The interior décor of faux leather covering and red contrast stitching on its well-shaped seats, gear-lever and steering wheel adds to the charm.

Features are also plentiful, with high-end bits such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, 10.25-inch digital screen and high-resolution eight-inch centre touchscreen.

It's an interior with plenty of features and special décor with contrast stitching. Picture: SUPPLIED
To drive, the i20 N-Line is typically easy in built up areas and you can use its  seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and 90kW and 172Nm engine outputs effectively to overtake slow buses and taxis in the arteries while it’s also powerful enough for reeling in highway miles. It’s rated with a 9.9-second sprint from standstill to 100km/h and a 187km/h top speed.

Its maker says fuel consumption from the 1.0l three-cylinder motor averages 6.9l/100km and it returned 7.9l/100km during its stay, which is tolerable. 

It has no driving modes but you shift the gear-lever into manual mode which makes the engine dig deeper for revs, which in turn raises the volume and fun factor but the transmission changes turn from silky to jerky, similar to vehicles fitted with automated manual gearboxes. This soured the driving experience so I decided to leave it in automatic mode. 

It remains a responsive little car, with fairly accurate steering that allows for easy placement of the more stylish nose in any direction.

Electronic stability control is an added perk in the N-Line above its cousins and it tidies up any liberties you would have taken with car’s solid handling prowess. I’d have liked a conventional manual as found in other i20 models, which would make it a driver's car but's also fine in automatic flavour for ease of daily usage.

Though it’s not the full-blooded i20N and despite the twitchy gear changes, the i20 N-Line is true to the recipe and it undercuts both the Polo R-Line and Corsa Executive on price. That alone is enticing.

A model-specific bumper turns on the styling while attitude is also served by twin tail pipes. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Three-cylinder petrol turbo

Capacity: 1.0l

Power: 90kW

Torque: 172Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Seven-speed DCT

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE 

Top speed: 187km/h

0-100km/h: 9.9 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 6.9l/100km (claimed), 7.9l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 126g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

ABS brakes, electronic stability program, six airbags, air conditioning, climate control, daytime driving running lights, LED headlights, camera for park distance control rear, cruise control, auto on/off lights, front fog lights, electric folding mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, artificial leather upholstery,  USB port front and rear, Bluetooth connectivity, sunroof, keyless access, start/stop button               

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Seven years/200,000km

Service plan: Four years/60,000km

Price: R411,900

Lease*: R8,846 per month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

Hyundai i20 N-Line

WE LIKE: Looks, build quality, engine, handling

WE DISLIKE: Jerky gearshifts

VERDICT: A small hatch with eye-catching street cred

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * *

Economy * * * *

Ride * * *

Handling * * * *

Safety * * * *

Value For Money * * * *

Overall * * * *

Competition

Kia Rio 1.4 Tec Auto, 73kW/135Nm — R370,995

Citroën C3 1.2 Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R374,900

Mazda2 1.5 Hazumi, 85kW/148Nm — R395,500

Peugeot 208 1.2T Allure auto, 96kW/230Nm — R414,900

VW Polo 1.0 TSI Highline Auto R Line, 85kW/200Nm — R432,500

Opel Corsa 1.2T Elegance, 96kW/230Nm — R436,900

