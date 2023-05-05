Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X

The SUV line-up is smartened with a facelift and there are two new models

05 May 2023 - 11:03 Denis Droppa
Smart new dark Magnetite trim enhances the SUV’s street cred. Picture: Supplied
Smart new dark Magnetite trim enhances the SUV’s street cred. Picture: Supplied

Isuzu Motors SA has given its MU-X seven-seater SUV a styling update to keep it fresh against the new Ford Everest and recently refreshed Toyota Fortuner. Two new models are added to the MU-X line up, providing a broader choice for families with active lifestyles.

A subtle exterior tweak sees the previous Tungsten silver finishes replaced with smarter-looking dark Magnetite finishes for the radiator grille, front and rear bumpers, front fog lamp bezels, roof rails and side steps. The rear combination lamps have also been given a refresh that continues the theme.

Also new to the LS models are 18-inch alloy wheels shared with the hi-spec LSE, replacing the old 17-inch versions. A matching full-size 18-inch alloy spare wheel is provided on the LS and LSE instead of steel rims. The range-topping Onyx gains more street cred with new 20-inch machined alloy wheels.

The dark Magnetite accents are continued inside to give the cabin a more upmarket appearance. Leather seats become standard across the range in place of cloth previously used on lower-spec models, with electrically-adjustable front seats. The seat cushions have been reworked for better comfort and support

A striking Norwegian Blue replaces the old Santos Brown, while tinted privacy glass becomes standard across the range.

The LSE and Onyx models get a new power tailgate with a step sensor integrated into the rear bumper, allowing convenient hands-free access to the boot.

To aid parking and manoeuvrability in tight spaces, the LS models gain front and rear parking sensors. On the LSE, an auto-dimming rear view mirror is standard.

The LSE and Onyx boast remote start functionality, allowing the driver to start the vehicle remotely from the key to precool or preheat the cabin.

A new value-focused 1.9 LS model will shortly be added to the range for the first time, using the same 110kW/350Nm turbodiesel engine that powers the Isuzu D-Max bakkie range.

The remainder of the range continues with the 3.0l turbodiesel with outputs of 140kW/450Nm, while a new four-wheel drive version of the hi-spec 3.0 LSE is added. Until now the LSE was available only in 4x2 guise.

The electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system allows easy switching between two-wheel drive, 4x4 high range and 4x4 low range using a rotary dial.

All models now have leather seats. Picture: Supplied
All models now have leather seats. Picture: Supplied

All MU-X models are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which in the LSE comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel, as on the Onyx. The 4x4 variants receive a harness protector for the rear differential lock, providing greater protection against damage when tackling challenging off-road terrain.

All MU-X models come with stability control, ABS brakes, hill start assist, hill descent control and seven airbags. The LES and Onyx in addition have tyre pressure sensors, blind spot monitors, rear cross traffic alert and rear radar.

Infotainment in the base LS versions is provided by a 7-inch touchscreen system with integrated Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Wi-Fi, with front and rear USB charging ports and six speakers. The LSE and Onyx models get a 9-inch display and two extra speakers.

PRICES

3.0 LS 4x2 — R784,300

3.0 LS 4x4 — R867,600

3.0 LSE 4x2 — R826,200

3.0 LSE 4x4 — R909,500

3.0 Onyx 4x4 — R928,100

Includes five-year/120,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and five-year/90 000km service plan

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

SA has a new best-selling car

In April the Toyota Hilux was dislodged from its long-held spot as the country’s favourite
Life
2 days ago

FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its stripes

Double cab 3.0 LSE 4x4 has served as exemplary expedition vehicle and workhorse
Life
3 days ago

FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update

An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA has a new best-selling car
Life / Motoring
2.
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at ...
Life / Motoring
3.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
New Hollywood horror: the robowriter on the ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

SA has a new best-selling car

Life / Motoring

Motor industry at wits’ end with state’s lack of voomah on EVs

Economy

These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.