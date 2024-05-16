Nampak exits Nigeria as weaker naira and low demand weigh on earnings
In March the JSE-listed firm announced plans to dispose of its liquid cartons business in SA for R450m
16 May 2024 - 13:45
Debt-laden Nampak has signed a $68.5m (R1.25bn) deal to dispose of Bevcan Nigeria, as it pushes ahead with its asset disposal plan to raise R2.6bn to settle its debt.
The packaging group said that through Nampak Nigeria Holdings and Nampak International, it had entered into a share purchase agreement with Alucan Investments to dispose of the entire issued share capital of Nampak Bevcan Nigeria...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.