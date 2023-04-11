These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March

IMF report suggests current high rates will return to pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed
The president must use his fifth investment conference to secure further bountiful harvests
Opposition members slam Thapelo Amad for apparently holding private talks to raise funds for cash-strapped city
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Regulator’s ruling awaited over tech giant’s high charges despite an antitrust directive
Mining production in January declined 1.9% year on year after a drop of 3.6% in December
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Everywhere younger, fresher players step up to make their mark as the stars go on their annual trek
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
Sales of new bakkies in SA are booming. Last month, those of light commercial vehicles increased 11.1% to 15,529 units compared with March 2022.
It contrasted with passenger-car sales declining 6.4% to 31,631 units in March compared with the same month last year. The strong performance of bakkies was partly driven by the introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger, which is proving popular with buyers.
The locally built Ranger was the country’s third best-selling vehicle overall last month at 2,289 units, just behind the Isuzu D-Max (2,289), while the Toyota Hilux continued to reign supreme with 3,920 sales.
At the moment it seems there is no competition for the perennially popular Hilux, but the bakkie wars are set to intensify now that Ford has launched single- and supercab versions of the new Ranger. Until now, it has only been available in double-cab variants. The vehicle once competed neck and neck with the Hilux for the title of the country’s best-selling bakkie, but Ford’s sales dwindled as the Rosslyn factory geared up to produce the new-generation pickup.
Also, the impending arrival of the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok is set to create additional competition in the one-ton pickup market. While the last-generation Amarok was a niche seller due to its premium price and positioning, VW is chasing much bigger volumes by making its Ranger-based new Amarok available in workhorse single-cab derivatives.
The trusty Nissan NP200 workhorse was SA’s fourth best-selling bakkie last month and ranks consistently high in the charts by virtue of having no competition in the half-ton segment since the Chevy Ute was discontinued a few years ago.
Behind the big four, all locally built, the imported Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up last month continued to notch up healthy sales due to its rugged abilities and keen pricing. Nissan's locally assembled Navara range, which recently underwent a major revamp, was in fifth place on 475 units.
The GWM P-Series and Steed were the top-selling Chinese bakkies on 372 and 118 units respectively. The Mitsubishi Triton notched up 62 sales last month.
The Peugeot Landtrek remains a niche product, with 37 units shifted last month, while the even more niche Jeep Gladiator found 13 owners.
The Mazda BT-50, once a significant player on the country’s bakkie landscape, sold just six units in March.
Top 20 new bakkies by sales — March 2023
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
These were SA’s best-selling bakkies in March
Toyota Hilux still reigns supreme, but rivals are readying to nip at its heels
Sales of new bakkies in SA are booming. Last month, those of light commercial vehicles increased 11.1% to 15,529 units compared with March 2022.
It contrasted with passenger-car sales declining 6.4% to 31,631 units in March compared with the same month last year. The strong performance of bakkies was partly driven by the introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger, which is proving popular with buyers.
The locally built Ranger was the country’s third best-selling vehicle overall last month at 2,289 units, just behind the Isuzu D-Max (2,289), while the Toyota Hilux continued to reign supreme with 3,920 sales.
At the moment it seems there is no competition for the perennially popular Hilux, but the bakkie wars are set to intensify now that Ford has launched single- and supercab versions of the new Ranger. Until now, it has only been available in double-cab variants. The vehicle once competed neck and neck with the Hilux for the title of the country’s best-selling bakkie, but Ford’s sales dwindled as the Rosslyn factory geared up to produce the new-generation pickup.
Also, the impending arrival of the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok is set to create additional competition in the one-ton pickup market. While the last-generation Amarok was a niche seller due to its premium price and positioning, VW is chasing much bigger volumes by making its Ranger-based new Amarok available in workhorse single-cab derivatives.
The trusty Nissan NP200 workhorse was SA’s fourth best-selling bakkie last month and ranks consistently high in the charts by virtue of having no competition in the half-ton segment since the Chevy Ute was discontinued a few years ago.
Behind the big four, all locally built, the imported Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up last month continued to notch up healthy sales due to its rugged abilities and keen pricing. Nissan's locally assembled Navara range, which recently underwent a major revamp, was in fifth place on 475 units.
The GWM P-Series and Steed were the top-selling Chinese bakkies on 372 and 118 units respectively. The Mitsubishi Triton notched up 62 sales last month.
The Peugeot Landtrek remains a niche product, with 37 units shifted last month, while the even more niche Jeep Gladiator found 13 owners.
The Mazda BT-50, once a significant player on the country’s bakkie landscape, sold just six units in March.
Top 20 new bakkies by sales — March 2023
REVIEW: Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport hits the mark
New Volkswagen Amarok: here is the SA pricing
REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and powerful
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Fiat goes al fresco with 500X Sport
British bulldog to become Mini owners’ best friend
BMW’s latest model will impress its youngest customers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.