Economy

Motor industry at wits’ end with state’s lack of voomah on EVs

Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 05:00 Linda Ensor and David Furlonger

Two days after motor industry leaders collectively complained that the government was threatening the future of the SA motor industry by dragging its feet on policy for electric vehicles (EVs), trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel said they may have to wait another year for a decision.

He told parliament on Friday that his department would finalise its EV strategy by the end of this financial year, which runs to March 2024...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.