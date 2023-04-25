Chinese JAC T9 will be first electric bakkie in SA

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The move could be bad news for the push to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
The midsize SUV has a range of up to 500km and whisks from 0-100 in 4.1 seconds
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group, or JAC Motors, is a Chinese automotive brand that produces vehicles for various segments. Its local operations have focused on the T6 and T8 lifestyle double-cabs, the one-tonner X200 and its double cab cousin, as well as the three-tonne N-Series light trucks it imports.
Now the company has unveiled the new T9 double-cab bakkie at the Shanghai Motor Show. The bakkie with a bold grille is set to shake up the industry with a range of engines on offer, from internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), as well as full battery electric (BEV) variants. It’ll also be available in 4x2 and 4x4 configuration.
The new model will be introduced in SA in the second half of 2023. Initial models will be 4x2 and 4x4 versions powered by a 2.0l four cylinder turbo-diesel engine with a 125kW and 410Nm, and the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 168kW and 380 Nm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and are rated to tow 3,500kg.
The BEV and PHEV 4x4 derivatives will follow in 2024. The T9 BEV 4x4 is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, allowing over 400km per charge. The PHEV 4x4 pairs the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 26.8 kWh battery pack. The first quarter of 2025 will see the addition of a 2.5l turbo-diesel derivative.
Features to be had in the cabin include leather-clad chairs, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment. The T9 is rated with a ride height of 210mm and a payload of 1,000kg. It is based on a third-generation international platform with improved stability and comfort.
Active and passive safety features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitor, a 360˚ surround-view camera and seven airbags.
The T9 also boasts a five-star safety rating.
The retail prices of the new T9 will be announced closer to its planned introduction, and it will be offered with a five-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/100,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance, says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Chinese JAC T9 will be first electric bakkie in SA
Bakkie with a bold grille is set to shake up the industry
Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group, or JAC Motors, is a Chinese automotive brand that produces vehicles for various segments. Its local operations have focused on the T6 and T8 lifestyle double-cabs, the one-tonner X200 and its double cab cousin, as well as the three-tonne N-Series light trucks it imports.
Now the company has unveiled the new T9 double-cab bakkie at the Shanghai Motor Show. The bakkie with a bold grille is set to shake up the industry with a range of engines on offer, from internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), as well as full battery electric (BEV) variants. It’ll also be available in 4x2 and 4x4 configuration.
The new model will be introduced in SA in the second half of 2023. Initial models will be 4x2 and 4x4 versions powered by a 2.0l four cylinder turbo-diesel engine with a 125kW and 410Nm, and the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 168kW and 380 Nm. Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, and are rated to tow 3,500kg.
The BEV and PHEV 4x4 derivatives will follow in 2024. The T9 BEV 4x4 is powered by an 88kWh battery pack, allowing over 400km per charge. The PHEV 4x4 pairs the 2.0l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a 26.8 kWh battery pack. The first quarter of 2025 will see the addition of a 2.5l turbo-diesel derivative.
Features to be had in the cabin include leather-clad chairs, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment. The T9 is rated with a ride height of 210mm and a payload of 1,000kg. It is based on a third-generation international platform with improved stability and comfort.
Active and passive safety features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, tyre pressure monitor, a 360˚ surround-view camera and seven airbags.
The T9 also boasts a five-star safety rating.
The retail prices of the new T9 will be announced closer to its planned introduction, and it will be offered with a five-year/100,000km warranty, a five-year/100,000km service plan and 24-hour roadside assistance, says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
Bold, new Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in SA
Ford Everest range expanded with XLT and Wildtrak models
The 500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off production line
New Scorpio-N is a modern Mahindra for the cost conscious
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Seven Jeep concepts to electrify upcoming US Easter Safari
New SA warehouse to improve Haval and GWM parts supply
DAVID FURLONGER: Ford’s Kay Hart has big plans for South Africa
Lack of clarity on EVs could hold SA back, says Ford president
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.