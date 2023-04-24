Ford Everest range expanded with XLT and Wildtrak models

Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner of Cartesian Capital
It did not understand the binding rulings of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister litigation
Chair Mpho Makwana says the goal is to improve the energy availability factor of the generation fleet to 70% over the next three years
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay monitored closely in a country afflicted by poverty and inequality
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Twotone’s agreement with the drinks company soured just months after the contract was signed
Police say at least five people, including a 70-year-old, were injured in the incident
Chiefs coach says anything can happen at any given time in football
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
After the recent introduction of the Wildtrak specification in the Ranger SuperCab, the Ford Everest also receives a Wildtrak model. This is the first time this popular brooch is offered in the seven-seat model.
It slots in below the range-topping Everest Platinum but shares the same 184kW and 600Nm-producing 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine, 600Nm, 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive system.
The Wildtrak gets a model-specific front grille with horizontal bars and mesh and bumpers all painted in ‘Bolder Grey’. It features C-clamp headlights LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.
Two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels with 255/55 R20 tyres are standard, but customers can option a more rugged 18-set for venturing off-road. A front bash plate which houses dual recovery points and additional underbody protection is fitted as standard to the Wildtrak.
Wildtrak lettering is found on the leading edge of the bonnet and rear tailgate, finished in a dark grey accent colour which is also applied to the mirror caps. Bright-finish side steps, roof rails and privacy glass are also standard, while the Luxe Yellow paint is exclusively available on the Everest Wildtrak.
The cabin is the same modern space but the Wildtrak benefits from contrasting yellow stitching on the dashboard, door trims, steering wheel, gear lever and on the power adjustable leather seats that incorporate the Wildtrak logo. A dark roof lining and a dual panel sunroof are included.
Comfort and convenience items include a full-colour 12-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker sound system, USB-A and USB-C connectivity and charging ports, and a wireless charging pad.
The Wildtrak is also equipped with a dedicated six off-road Drive Modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. Driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, evasive steer assist, pre-collision Assist and a tyre pressure monitor. Active park assist 2.0 with full autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking is optionally available.
Everest XLT
The Everest also debuts the mid-spec XLT series in 4x2 and 4x4 guise. These are powered by a 154kW and 500Nm producing 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel engine. In terms of styling, the Everest XLT is distinguished by a chrome finish for the horizontal grille bars. They also feature privacy glass, full LED lights with daytime running lights and fog lights.
Interior appointments include partial leather seat trim, power adjusted seats, 12-inch colour touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and charging pad plus 12v sockets for the front and third row seats and in the load compartment. Smart keyless entry is also standard, as is a powered tailgate.
Safety features include dual front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability programme, pre-collision assist with brake support, hill launch assist, hill descent control on the 4x4 model only, as well as front and rear parking sensors with a rear camera.
The range is also complemented by a 4x2 version of the Everest Sport — the initial model was available as a 4x4 only. Now the 154kW and 500Nm 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel can power the rear wheels exclusively and also combined to the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The two-wheel drive Everest Sport is visually identical to the 4x4 model, including the extensive use of black as a recurring theme for the front grille, mirrors, roof rails and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior appointments are common to both models.
All Everest models come standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty. A service or maintenance plan up to eight years/165,000km is available as an option.
Pricing
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R918,500
Everest Wildtrak 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,084,000
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local News
Ford Everest range expanded with XLT and Wildtrak models
There’s now six models in XLT, a 4x2 Sport and a Wildtrak for the family
After the recent introduction of the Wildtrak specification in the Ranger SuperCab, the Ford Everest also receives a Wildtrak model. This is the first time this popular brooch is offered in the seven-seat model.
It slots in below the range-topping Everest Platinum but shares the same 184kW and 600Nm-producing 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine, 600Nm, 10-speed automatic transmission and permanent four-wheel drive system.
The Wildtrak gets a model-specific front grille with horizontal bars and mesh and bumpers all painted in ‘Bolder Grey’. It features C-clamp headlights LED daytime running lights and fog lamps.
Two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels with 255/55 R20 tyres are standard, but customers can option a more rugged 18-set for venturing off-road. A front bash plate which houses dual recovery points and additional underbody protection is fitted as standard to the Wildtrak.
Wildtrak lettering is found on the leading edge of the bonnet and rear tailgate, finished in a dark grey accent colour which is also applied to the mirror caps. Bright-finish side steps, roof rails and privacy glass are also standard, while the Luxe Yellow paint is exclusively available on the Everest Wildtrak.
The cabin is the same modern space but the Wildtrak benefits from contrasting yellow stitching on the dashboard, door trims, steering wheel, gear lever and on the power adjustable leather seats that incorporate the Wildtrak logo. A dark roof lining and a dual panel sunroof are included.
Comfort and convenience items include a full-colour 12-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-speaker sound system, USB-A and USB-C connectivity and charging ports, and a wireless charging pad.
The Wildtrak is also equipped with a dedicated six off-road Drive Modes: Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul, Slippery, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. Driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring, blind spot monitor, cross traffic alert, evasive steer assist, pre-collision Assist and a tyre pressure monitor. Active park assist 2.0 with full autonomous parallel and perpendicular parking is optionally available.
Everest XLT
The Everest also debuts the mid-spec XLT series in 4x2 and 4x4 guise. These are powered by a 154kW and 500Nm producing 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel engine. In terms of styling, the Everest XLT is distinguished by a chrome finish for the horizontal grille bars. They also feature privacy glass, full LED lights with daytime running lights and fog lights.
Interior appointments include partial leather seat trim, power adjusted seats, 12-inch colour touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and charging pad plus 12v sockets for the front and third row seats and in the load compartment. Smart keyless entry is also standard, as is a powered tailgate.
Safety features include dual front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability programme, pre-collision assist with brake support, hill launch assist, hill descent control on the 4x4 model only, as well as front and rear parking sensors with a rear camera.
The range is also complemented by a 4x2 version of the Everest Sport — the initial model was available as a 4x4 only. Now the 154kW and 500Nm 2.0l Bi-Turbo diesel can power the rear wheels exclusively and also combined to the 10-speed automatic transmission.
The two-wheel drive Everest Sport is visually identical to the 4x4 model, including the extensive use of black as a recurring theme for the front grille, mirrors, roof rails and stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior appointments are common to both models.
All Everest models come standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty. A service or maintenance plan up to eight years/165,000km is available as an option.
Pricing
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R832,400
Everest XLT 2.0L BiT 4x4 10AT — R896,300
Everest Sport 2.0L BiT 4x2 10AT — R918,500
Everest Wildtrak 3.0L V6 4WD 10AT — R1,084,000
Capable Ford Ranger single cabs are comfy and priced just right
REVIEW: New Ford Ranger Wildtrak is polished and powerful
New Scorpio-N is a modern Mahindra for the cost conscious
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.