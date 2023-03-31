Seven Jeep concepts to electrify upcoming US Easter Safari

Business Day TV spoke to Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston
Given its reliability problems, can Tutuka ever be economic to run?
Pistorius will appear at a parole hearing in August 2024, prison authorities say
Zille’s lone contender, Lungile Phenyane, dropped her bid to become the party’s new leader, but ‘she was not forced to withdraw’
Samsung is considering a memory chip testing line in Japan
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of the Youth Employment Service
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The case may lead to convictions for environmental crimes and criminal association
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
University teams from around the world will compete in a 3000km challenge across Australia
A new collection of efficient and mission-capable Jeep concept vehicles will be unveiled and driven off-road during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari event to be held from April 1-9, in Moab, Utah.
The Jeep Safari was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce as a one-day trail ride. Over the years, as participation grew, the Safari expanded until it reached the current nine-day event.
“Every year, more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts descend on Moab, Utah, to drive in the most extreme off-road conditions,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice-president and head of Jeep brand North America.
“It’s the perfect place to showcase our seven new Jeep concepts, because it’s with these Jeep enthusiasts that we’ll be able to push the limits even more and get their feedback on where they want to take the Jeep brand into the future.”
The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design teams have created seven one-of-a-kind rock-crawling and terrain-traversing vehicles. The seven concept off-roaders are equipped with an array of advanced power trains.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0
First launched in 2020 as the first battery-electric vehicle concept from the brand, it’s based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 features a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000rpm and connects to a six-speed manual transmission. The third-generation concept instantly delivers up to 1,156Nm of torque and 466kW, and an aggressive hill descent mode in low range offers one-pedal off-road driving.
Jeep Scrambler 392
Originally introduced in 1981, the Jeep Scrambler (CJ-8) was the brand’s first convertible, compact pickup. The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept builds on the open-air origins of the CJ-8 with a 350kW/637Nm 6.4l Hemi V8 engine.
This concept also features a new AccuAir air suspension kit developed for the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. The system allows an adjustable suspension lift ranging from 3.8cm up to 14cm. It’s custom adjusted on the fly with an in-cab controller or through long-range Bluetooth on a wireless device.
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe
This is a Resto-mod concept build of the two-door model first introduced in 1974. A wide-track option was introduced later, and the present-day concept vehicle pays homage through a 1970s theme multicolour paint scheme and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe power train of two electric motors, a battery pack and a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
This head-turning concept boasts a chromatic magenta paint scheme. The pièce de resistance is the interior’s black patent leather dash panel adorned with a zip trim that hides a layer of pink velvet beneath.
It also has the adjustable AccuAir air suspension kit, and 37-inch tyres encasing custom 17-inch high-gloss black American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) Borah wheels.
Grand Wagoneer Overland
This is the overlanding-inspired concept of all-new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer vehicles for journeys into uncharted territories in comfort.
The Grand Wagoneer Overland uses a 3.0l Hurricane twin turbo engine delivering 380kW and 677Nm. The main feature is a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft affixed to the roof.
[The Moab is] the perfect place to showcase our seven new Jeep concepts, because it’s with these Jeep enthusiasts that we’ll be able to push the limits.
The carbon-fibre “room” unfolds in about 10 seconds and provides a climate-controlled oasis with sleeping space for two people.
Other creature comforts include two oversized beanbags, a plush throw rug, pillows and ambient interior lighting. The spacious interior also provides ample storage for bikes and gear.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure
This concept builds upon the open-air cockpit plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in North America with items by the Mopar design team. Notably, the spare-wheel and tyre mount allow the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe to push the limits of available departure angles with 4x4 electrification.
It has a Bilstein lift-kit and flat fender flares with removable daytime running light covers for extra tyre clearance in extreme off-road situations.
The Wrangler 4xe Departure concept also uses header-mounted, 28cm rectangular LED lights with custom brackets that mount to the backside of the windshield header. Each light easily pivots out of the way when the windshield is folded down. Illuminating the ground at all four corners are custom rock lights.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn
The Jeep Gladiator Sideburn concept explores new tools in off-road adventure for the bakkie.
Powered by a 3.6l V6, the Gladiator Sideburn concept features a 5cm lift kit and 37-inch BFGoodrich tyres. Protecting the seven-slot front grille borrowed from the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition is a custom-designed tubular grille guard that folds down to create a bumper bench as a relaxation perch for two while out on the trails.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Seven Jeep concepts to electrify upcoming US Easter Safari
Jeep enthusiasts will test and provide feedback on the latest power trains and designs during the nine-day event in Moab, Utah
A new collection of efficient and mission-capable Jeep concept vehicles will be unveiled and driven off-road during the 57th annual Easter Jeep Safari event to be held from April 1-9, in Moab, Utah.
The Jeep Safari was started in 1967 by the Moab Chamber of Commerce as a one-day trail ride. Over the years, as participation grew, the Safari expanded until it reached the current nine-day event.
“Every year, more than 20,000 Jeep enthusiasts descend on Moab, Utah, to drive in the most extreme off-road conditions,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice-president and head of Jeep brand North America.
“It’s the perfect place to showcase our seven new Jeep concepts, because it’s with these Jeep enthusiasts that we’ll be able to push the limits even more and get their feedback on where they want to take the Jeep brand into the future.”
The Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar design teams have created seven one-of-a-kind rock-crawling and terrain-traversing vehicles. The seven concept off-roaders are equipped with an array of advanced power trains.
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0
First launched in 2020 as the first battery-electric vehicle concept from the brand, it’s based on a two-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. The Wrangler Magneto 3.0 features a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6,000rpm and connects to a six-speed manual transmission. The third-generation concept instantly delivers up to 1,156Nm of torque and 466kW, and an aggressive hill descent mode in low range offers one-pedal off-road driving.
Jeep Scrambler 392
Originally introduced in 1981, the Jeep Scrambler (CJ-8) was the brand’s first convertible, compact pickup. The Jeep Scrambler 392 concept builds on the open-air origins of the CJ-8 with a 350kW/637Nm 6.4l Hemi V8 engine.
This concept also features a new AccuAir air suspension kit developed for the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator. The system allows an adjustable suspension lift ranging from 3.8cm up to 14cm. It’s custom adjusted on the fly with an in-cab controller or through long-range Bluetooth on a wireless device.
1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe
This is a Resto-mod concept build of the two-door model first introduced in 1974. A wide-track option was introduced later, and the present-day concept vehicle pays homage through a 1970s theme multicolour paint scheme and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe power train of two electric motors, a battery pack and a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe
This head-turning concept boasts a chromatic magenta paint scheme. The pièce de resistance is the interior’s black patent leather dash panel adorned with a zip trim that hides a layer of pink velvet beneath.
It also has the adjustable AccuAir air suspension kit, and 37-inch tyres encasing custom 17-inch high-gloss black American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) Borah wheels.
Grand Wagoneer Overland
This is the overlanding-inspired concept of all-new Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer vehicles for journeys into uncharted territories in comfort.
The Grand Wagoneer Overland uses a 3.0l Hurricane twin turbo engine delivering 380kW and 677Nm. The main feature is a custom RedTail Overland Skyloft affixed to the roof.
The carbon-fibre “room” unfolds in about 10 seconds and provides a climate-controlled oasis with sleeping space for two people.
Other creature comforts include two oversized beanbags, a plush throw rug, pillows and ambient interior lighting. The spacious interior also provides ample storage for bikes and gear.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure
This concept builds upon the open-air cockpit plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in North America with items by the Mopar design team. Notably, the spare-wheel and tyre mount allow the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe to push the limits of available departure angles with 4x4 electrification.
It has a Bilstein lift-kit and flat fender flares with removable daytime running light covers for extra tyre clearance in extreme off-road situations.
The Wrangler 4xe Departure concept also uses header-mounted, 28cm rectangular LED lights with custom brackets that mount to the backside of the windshield header. Each light easily pivots out of the way when the windshield is folded down. Illuminating the ground at all four corners are custom rock lights.
Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn
The Jeep Gladiator Sideburn concept explores new tools in off-road adventure for the bakkie.
Powered by a 3.6l V6, the Gladiator Sideburn concept features a 5cm lift kit and 37-inch BFGoodrich tyres. Protecting the seven-slot front grille borrowed from the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition is a custom-designed tubular grille guard that folds down to create a bumper bench as a relaxation perch for two while out on the trails.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Fortuner gets a catamaran-inspired update
REVIEW: Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport hits the mark
New Volkswagen Amarok raises the bar for bakkies
Hip Jeep Gladiator flexes its muscles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DAVID FURLONGER: Peugeot’s new great trek?
REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, refined family SUV
Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.