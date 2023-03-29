New SA warehouse to improve Haval and GWM parts supply

Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
Haval has moved to a larger new parts distribution centre to help meet the growing demand for Haval and GWM vehicles in SA and to address complaints about aftersales service.
Situated in Waterfall, Midrand, the new facility will allow the Chinese brands to hold significantly higher levels of parts stock, says Yusuf Patel, head of aftersales at Haval Motors SA.
“Our business and customer base grew significantly during the last two years, adding significant year on year growth to our vehicle parc, number of dealers and customer base,” he says.
“We outgrew our current parts distribution centre too, and have been looking for a new facility since April last year. To date, it has been really challenging, and we have ensured daily focus on minimising customer inconvenience, while being exceptionally constrained and challenged in daily parts operations at the current parts distribution centre.
“Therefore, moving to our new parts distribution centre in Waterfall [Midrand] is exciting for us and our customers, as we can really step up another gear to reaffirm our commitment, brand confidence and delivery of industry leading customer experience.”
The new facility allows for streamlining of processes and operations to a greater scale, which will reduce lead times for service, maintenance and repair parts.
Haval Motors SA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Wall Motors (GWM) and has achieved fast growth in SA during the past two years with vehicles such as the GWM P-Series bakkie, Haval Jolion and the H6 SUVs. GWM last year celebrated 15 years in the country after entering the market in 2007 and later with the more upmarket Haval brand in 2017. The Haval H6 GT, H6 HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) and Jolion HEV were the most recent vehicles launched.
In SA, 2022 was an exceptional year for GWM and Haval, which achieved consistent top 10 rankings in new-vehicle sales. There have been a number of complaints regarding vehicle reliability and the company’s aftersales service, however, among other aspects on the “GWM#Haval must fall” Facebook page.
New SA warehouse to improve Haval and GWM parts supply
The larger facility will help keep up with growing consumer demand for the Chinese vehicles
