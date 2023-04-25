In the US bond market, short-dated treasury yields are trading well above longer-dated ones — a sign that investors think recession is possible
International News
Bundesliga comes to BMW onboard Theatre Screens
Owners can watch live matches, highlights or match data from back seat
In January, BMW joined forces with DFL Deutsche Futball Liga to bring Bundesliga football into a vehicle with a pilot application.
Since then, selected content and live games have been available to customers of the new BMW 7 Series in Germany, Austria and Switzerland who can watch the content on the BMW Curved Display when the car is parked.
In the next step, customers can now also enjoy the Bundesliga In-Car App content on the BMW Theatre Screen. This practically turns the rear seats in the BMW 7 Series into front-row seats in the stadium.
At the same time, the offer will be rolled out to other countries in Europe, America and Asia.
The 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen transforms the rear of the new BMW 7 Series into a private cinema with built-in Amazon Fire TV where the Bundesliga content is sourced from. An on-board 5G-enabled antenna system enables the best-possible streaming speeds.
For safety reasons Bundesliga content cannot be played on the BMW Curved Display in front while driving. It is available on the move for rear-seat passengers only, and who can order the executive lounge option in their BMW 7 Series to watch teams while reclined.
The Bundesliga In-Car App offers on-demand content such as highlight formats or match data, but also individual live content tailored for in-car use.
This feature is also available in the BMW iX produced from March 2023, and BMW X5, X6, X7 from April 2023. Successive rollout will be in the following countries: Belgium, Brazil, France, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, SA, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and USA.
