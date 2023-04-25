Life / Motoring

International News

Bundesliga comes to BMW onboard Theatre Screens

Owners can watch live matches, highlights or match data from back seat

25 April 2023 - 10:28 Motor News Reporter
In a partnership with the German Football League, owners of some luxury BMWs can watch exclusive Bundesliga content from the back of their cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
In a partnership with the German Football League, owners of some luxury BMWs can watch exclusive Bundesliga content from the back of their cars. Picture: SUPPLIED

In January, BMW joined forces with DFL Deutsche Futball Liga to bring Bundesliga football into a vehicle with a pilot application.

Since then, selected content and live games have been available to customers of the new BMW 7 Series in Germany, Austria and Switzerland who can watch the content on the BMW Curved Display when the car is parked.

In the next step, customers can now also enjoy the Bundesliga In-Car App content on the BMW Theatre Screen. This practically turns the rear seats in the BMW 7 Series into front-row seats in the stadium.

At the same time, the offer will be rolled out to other countries in Europe, America and Asia. 

The 31.3-inch BMW Theatre Screen transforms the rear of the new BMW 7 Series into a private cinema with built-in Amazon Fire TV where the Bundesliga content is sourced from. An on-board 5G-enabled antenna system enables the best-possible streaming speeds.

For safety reasons Bundesliga content cannot be played on the BMW Curved Display in front while driving. It is available on the move for rear-seat passengers only, and who can order the executive lounge option in their BMW 7 Series to watch teams while reclined.

The Bundesliga In-Car App offers on-demand content such as highlight formats or match data, but also individual live content tailored for in-car use.

This feature is also available in the BMW iX produced from March 2023, and BMW X5, X6, X7 from April 2023. Successive rollout will be in the following countries: Belgium, Brazil, France, Italy, Korea, Netherlands, Singapore, SA, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and USA.

New i7 M70 is the most powerful electric BMW yet

The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Life
1 week ago

REVIEW: Mercedes S500 has genteel luxury, but it could be better

Refinement and a soft ride impress, but the latest S-Class isn’t necessarily the best luxury deal in town
Life
3 weeks ago

First Drive: BMW iX5 makes a convincing case for hydrogen

Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
Life
1 month ago

Mercedes-Maybach EQS is the brand’s first all-electric model

The vehicle is based on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV but raises the exclusivity a few notches
Life
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA-made Opel Kadett Superboss to be turned into ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Kimera EVO37 is an homage to a Group B Lancia
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Everest range expanded with XLT and Wildtrak ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
The 500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.