New i7 M70 is the most powerful electric BMW yet

The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
BMW has unleashed the i7 M70 xDrive as its most powerful electric car to date.
Unveiled at this week’s Shanghai Motor Show in China, the flagship version of the 7 Series luxury sedan packs a 485kW punch from its dual electric motors — one at each axle — making this lusty limousine capable of silently whisking from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds. That makes it the quickest battery-powered BMW on the market, and it tops that off with an electronically limited 250km/h top speed.
The torque is just as impressive, with the two electric motors supplying combined output of 1,015Nm in Sport mode and 1,100Nm when M Launch Control or the M Sport Boost function is activated.
After the launch of the i4 M50 — BMW’s best-selling model worldwide in 2022 — and the iX M60, this is the company’s third performance model with an all-electric drive system. It will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in Germany with all other model variants of the luxury sedan, and worldwide sales of the i7 M70 xDrive will start in the second half of 2023.
The car has a range of up to 560km and takes about 10 minutes to charge with a 170km range at a high-power station. The range can be extended while on the move by activating a new drive system setting called Max Range. In this mode, top speed is restricted to 90km/h and comfort functions scaled back, allowing range to be increased by about 15-25%.
The standard BMW IconicSounds Electric by Hans Zimmer provides a sporting acoustic accompaniment that varies according to the selected vehicle mode.
The car rides on an M-specific chassis with sporting tweaks to the all-wheel drive system, steering, dampers and driving stability systems. My Mode Sport activates powertrain and chassis settings geared for a more exhilarating drive. M-specific adaptive two-axle air suspension features electronically controlled dampers and automatic self-levelling.
Rear-wheel steering and active roll stabilisation help to provide the best balance between ride comfort and handling. Increased stopping power is supplied by larger brake discs which are clamped by blue M Sport calipers.
The 21-inch M light alloy wheels feature an exclusive aerodynamically optimised design with a Jet Black solid finish and high-gloss metal inserts.
The i7 M70 xDrive is visually distinct from other 7 Series models with M-specific design features such as the M exterior mirrors with distinctive twin stalk design, kidney grille with M badging, bespoke inlays in the rear bumper and M logos on the front side panels. The huge grille is bordered by black high-gloss surfaces, giving it greater visual prominence.
Cars specified with the optional M Performance package feature a black M rear spoiler, a black accent strip between the rear lights and a black inlay for the rear apron.
Like other 7 Series derivatives, the flagship features a BMW Theatre Screen and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with optional in-seat exciters to turn the rear compartment into an exclusive personal cinema on wheels. Comfort and safety are elevated another notch by advanced systems for automated driving and parking.
Inside, the car’s sporting flair is accentuated by illuminated M door sills, M Merino leather trim in Black/Atlas Grey, an M leather steering wheel, M-specific content on the BMW Curved Display and an M driver’s footrest.
The Parking Assistant and Manoeuvre Assistant can be controlled remotely using the My BMW App. This allows customers to enter and exit tight parking spaces with greater ease.
Optionally the car is available with automatic doors and these, along with several other features, can be voice controlled.
A large selection of exterior paint shades is available for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, including variants of striking matt-sheen Frozen paint finishes and two-tone paintwork. The latter includes the striking liquid copper/sapphire black combo shown on the pictured car.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
New i7 M70 is the most powerful electric BMW yet
