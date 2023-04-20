Sport / Other Sport

Family fury over AI bot ‘interview’ with Michael Schumacher

Legal action planned after magazine publishes fake quotes produced by artificial intelligence

20 April 2023 - 17:26 Alan Baldwin
The late Michael Schumacher. Picture: SUPPLIED
The late Michael Schumacher. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an “interview” with the seven-time Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence (AI).

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, asked by Reuters for a comment on Wednesday, pointed to published reports of legal action.

The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013. The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”. The strapline added: “It sounded deceptively real”.

Inside, it emerged that the supposed quotes had been produced by AI.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher’s son Mick is the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One, after losing his seat at Haas at the end of last season.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lions aim to make a statement against Zebre
Sport / Rugby
2.
Finances in SA cannot support more cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Kat doesn’t know how to give up
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Depleted City to face Sheffield after Bayern win
Sport / Soccer
5.
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

World needs ethical guidelines for advanced AI systems, says EU

World / Europe

Michael Schumacher’s 2000 F1 Ferrari is sold for estimated $9.5m

Wealth

JOHAN STEYN: Real-time AI not easy, but still a game changer for businesses

Opinion / Columnists

HENNIE FERREIRA: Europe’s new AI law is a start — but it’s far from enough

Opinion

PARMI NATESAN AND PRIEUR DU PLESSIS: AI — is your board prepared?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.