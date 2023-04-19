Life / Motoring

The one-millionth MINI rolls off the assembly line

The 3-door has remained both rebel and icon over the years

19 April 2023 - 13:05 Staff Writer
The one-millionth modern MINI is an electric SE in British Racing Green. Picture: SUPPLIED
The one-millionth modern MINI has come off the production line, in a special milestone for the iconic British brand.

Sir Alec Issigonis wrote automotive history in 1959 with the Mini, a simple yet ingenious vehicle concept. It was reborn in 2014 when BMW presented the current, larger reinterpretation of the compact 3-door for the first time and started writing its name in capital letters.

MINI has said it will become an all-electric brand by 2030 and, fittingly, the one-millionth model rolling out of the MINI plant in Oxford is an electric MINI Cooper SE. This British Racing Green unit will be delivered to Canada.

Last year, MINI recorded a significant increase in sales of electrified models, with one in five models now electric. Aside from the electric SE which produces 135kW and has a range of around 200km, the modern MINI is also produced in 1.5l and 2.0l petrol turbo models, with the racing-inspired 170kW John Cooper Works (JCW) serving as the flagship model.

The Cooper JCW accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 5.2 seconds and cites the brand’s impressive racing history, which included three victories at the Monte Carlo Rally.

The Oxford plant celebrates its 110th anniversary this year. In addition to the British production site, the MINI 3-door was also produced for a time in Born, the Netherlands.

While cars in many vehicle segments are becoming increasingly similar, the MINI 3-door has remained both rebel and icon over all these years with its kart-like driving characteristics and unique design. The typical face of the MINI with the characteristic round headlights characterises the front and, together with the Union Jack combination rear lamps, bonnet stripes and stylish side scuttles, stands for expressive design.

