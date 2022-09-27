×

Life / Motoring

MILESTONES

End of an era as last Lamborghini Aventador comes off the line

The V12 Italian supercar says arrivederci after 11 years

27 September 2022 - 19:10 Motor News Reporter
This blue Aventador is the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in the Italian firm's Sant’Agata factory. Picture: SUPPLIED
This blue Aventador is the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in the Italian firm's Sant’Agata factory. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Lamborghini Aventador has come to the end of its road. A final Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster, in a special light blue Ad Personam colour destined for the Swiss market, is the last naturally aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and marks the end of an era.

The Aventador’s successor will have a V12 petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and is expected later this year.

Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, the moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive, with the engine mounted longways at the rear — Longitudinale Posteriore.

With a new Lamborghini V12 60˚powerplant the car encompassed significant new technologies, an extraordinary and timeless design and, not least, breathtaking performance.

Lamborghini chair and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said at its launch: “The Aventador is a jump of two generations in terms of design and technology, with an exceptional package of unique, innovative technologies and performance that is simply overwhelming.”

The characteristics described at its debut have endured throughout its life, over more than eight model derivatives and 11,465 cars delivered to customers worldwide. It has spawned more than 10 one-off and limited editions, set track records, won numerous awards and thrilled owners with its outlandish design, extraordinary performance and thrilling engine noise.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Winkelmann.

“The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago.”

Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models. In its fifth year, the company delivered 5,000 units, matching the total number of Murciélago models produced, and delivering its 10,000th Aventador in September 2020.

Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

The four-seater is said to drive like a true Ferrari even though it weighs more than two tonnes and has a 185mm ground clearance
Life
1 week ago

Lamborghini unleashes Urus Performante as new king of SUVs

Fresh from claiming a new Pikes Peak hill climb record, the hell-raising Urus is lighter and more powerful
Life
1 month ago

Lamborghini undecided on going fully electric, says CEO

The carmaker will spend more than $1.8bn to build hybrid versions of its SUV and powerful supercars by 2024, and will present its first all-electric ...
Life
1 month ago
