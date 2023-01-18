Former McLaren CEO appointed chair of Briggs Automotive Company board

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
AB InBev focuses on SA brand and objects to sale of Strongbow in Heineken’s merger plans
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Jurors hear opening arguments in investor lawsuit
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British firm which in 2011 introduced the BAC Mono, has announced former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as chair of its board.
The Mono is a road-legal, single-seater supercar constructed using lightweight materials and said to be able to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds — this in entry-level guise, mind you.
Flewitt guided McLaren through its most pivotal years creating seminal cars such as the P1, Senna and more recently the Elva and Speedtail.
Flewitt’s background in industrialising products and processes from concept to production will be pivotal as BAC embarks on its ambitious next-stage scale-up plan and new product development, which includes launching a new Mono line-up in 2023 and introducing BAC into new global markets while adopting innovative new technologies.
“Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up, I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian [Briggs’] offer to join as chairman and become part of the BAC story,' continued Flewitt.
BAC exports 90% of the cars it produces to more than 45 countries across five continents.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
News
Former McLaren CEO appointed chair of Briggs Automotive Company board
Mike Flewitt will guide BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development, including the launch of a new Mono line-up in 2023
Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British firm which in 2011 introduced the BAC Mono, has announced former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as chair of its board.
The Mono is a road-legal, single-seater supercar constructed using lightweight materials and said to be able to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds — this in entry-level guise, mind you.
Flewitt guided McLaren through its most pivotal years creating seminal cars such as the P1, Senna and more recently the Elva and Speedtail.
Flewitt’s background in industrialising products and processes from concept to production will be pivotal as BAC embarks on its ambitious next-stage scale-up plan and new product development, which includes launching a new Mono line-up in 2023 and introducing BAC into new global markets while adopting innovative new technologies.
“Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up, I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian [Briggs’] offer to join as chairman and become part of the BAC story,' continued Flewitt.
BAC exports 90% of the cars it produces to more than 45 countries across five continents.
Mercedes-AMG launches an SL 63 inspired by Formula One
Entry applications close on January 31 for Simola Hillclimb
Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
McLaren Automotive boss Mike Flewitt to step down
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.