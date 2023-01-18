Life / Motoring

News

Former McLaren CEO appointed chair of Briggs Automotive Company board

Mike Flewitt will guide BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development, including the launch of a new Mono line-up in 2023

18 January 2023 - 09:58 Motoring Reporter
In the driving seat is former McLaren CEO Mike Hewitt
In the driving seat is former McLaren CEO Mike Hewitt

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), the British firm which in 2011 introduced the BAC Mono, has announced former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt as chair of its board. 

The Mono is a road-legal, single-seater supercar constructed using lightweight materials and said to be able to scorch from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds — this in entry-level guise, mind you.

Flewitt guided McLaren through its most pivotal years creating seminal cars such as the P1, Senna and more recently the Elva and Speedtail. 

Flewitt’s background in industrialising products and processes from concept to production will be pivotal as BAC embarks on its ambitious next-stage scale-up plan and new product development, which includes launching a new Mono line-up in 2023 and introducing BAC into new global markets while adopting innovative new technologies.

“Having been privileged to see BAC’s future growth plans and details of the new model line-up, I am honoured and excited in equal measure to accept Neill and Ian [Briggs’] offer to join as chairman and become part of the BAC story,' continued Flewitt.

BAC exports 90% of the cars it produces to more than 45 countries across five continents. 

Mercedes-AMG launches an SL 63 inspired by Formula One

Only 100 units of this special roadster will be made available worldwide
Life
1 day ago

Entry applications close on January 31 for Simola Hillclimb

It’s the final dash for the line for competitors hoping to participate in this year’s Simola Hillclimb
Life
1 day ago

Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car

The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA motorists grumble about online driver’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Suzuki to offer five-door Jimny in South Africa
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Five ways tourism needs to improve to attract ...
Life
5.
Renew your car licence no longer means queuing
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

McLaren Automotive boss Mike Flewitt to step down

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.