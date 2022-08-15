Audi’s ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers go live in SA

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
The first 150kW DC ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) have gone live in SA.
Installed by Audi in partnership with GridCars, they are the most powerful charge points in the country and will enable EVs to be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes.
They are available to all South African EV drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership. These publicly accessible charging stations can be located on the GridCars live online map.
To support long-distance travel, the 150kW DC public chargers have been positioned along national roads at the following sites:
N1 — Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 — Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape
N3 — Tugela North, Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N4 — Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
The four ultra-fast chargers are part of an installation of 33 new EV chargers across the country by Audi SA and GridCars. The other chargers range in capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC).
“Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
“This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in SA as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country.”
The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling about 185km of range in 30 minutes, are located at:
N1 — Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State
N1 — Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 — The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
N3 — Tugela South, Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N4 — Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga. Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo.
The live 22kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling about 100km in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:
Western Cape
Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Thesen Island, Knysna
Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas
Gauteng
Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg
Mpumalanga
84 on Main, Dullstroom
Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre
KwaZulu-Natal
Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe
Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg
Free State
Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
North West
Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam
“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive SA’s green e-mobility revolution forward,” Winstone Jordaan, MD of GridCars, says.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
Audi’s ultra-fast electric vehicle chargers go live in SA
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
The first 150kW DC ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) have gone live in SA.
Installed by Audi in partnership with GridCars, they are the most powerful charge points in the country and will enable EVs to be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes.
They are available to all South African EV drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership. These publicly accessible charging stations can be located on the GridCars live online map.
To support long-distance travel, the 150kW DC public chargers have been positioned along national roads at the following sites:
N1 — Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 — Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape
N3 — Tugela North, Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N4 — Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga
The four ultra-fast chargers are part of an installation of 33 new EV chargers across the country by Audi SA and GridCars. The other chargers range in capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC).
“Audi is committed to ensuring that customers of any electric vehicle can comfortably travel the country, with the reassurance that the EV charging infrastructure is in place to support their progressive choice of mobility,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi SA.
“This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in SA as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country.”
The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling about 185km of range in 30 minutes, are located at:
N1 — Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State
N1 — Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape
N2 — The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
N3 — Tugela South, Engen, KwaZulu-Natal
N4 — Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga. Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo.
The live 22kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling about 100km in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:
Western Cape
Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
Thesen Island, Knysna
Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas
Gauteng
Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg
Mpumalanga
84 on Main, Dullstroom
Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre
KwaZulu-Natal
Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe
Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg
Free State
Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
North West
Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam
“Our mission is to continually increase EV charging points across the country in order to drive SA’s green e-mobility revolution forward,” Winstone Jordaan, MD of GridCars, says.
Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs
It’s electrifying: BMW SA bolsters its EV range with i4 and iX3
REVIEW: Audi RS E-tron GT is swift, silent and mind-blowing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.