Production of world’s first solar electric car begins

Sun-powered hatch adds up to 11,000km of freely-sourced, annual driving power

02 December 2022 - 17:13 Phuti Mpyane
The Lightyear 0 that uses solar energy for more than 600km of driving range is now in production. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lightyear 0 that uses solar energy for more than 600km of driving range is now in production. Picture: SUPPLIED

Six months ago the Lightyear 0 was launched as a solar-powered concept car by Dutch EV company Lightyear One. Production of the pioneering hatchback has now begun in Finland.

It can be charged conventionally through wall-sockets or public charging facility for an estimated driving range of 624km.

But its main trick is being able to be charged by sunlight via the solar panels lining its roof and bonnet, which adds charge to the small 60kW/h battery pack at a rate of 1.05 kWh. This equates to 10km of range per hour and, depending on the length of the commute and the weather, theoretically the Lightyear 0 could potentially drive for months without needing to charge from wall sockets. The company says the expected annual sunlight yield is about 11,000km.

The five-seater Lightyear has a drag coefficient of just 0.17 — a record for a production car — and rides on specially designed, low-resistance skinny tyres developed by Bridgestone.

Some of the Lightyear 0’s efficiency stems from advanced aerodynamics and cutting back on performance levels in favour of a longer range. The car takes a claimed 10 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h, with a top speed of 160km/h. It also has a ground clearance of 183mm, making it possible to explore beyond tarmac roads.

The Lightyear 0 costs €250,000 (R4.6m) , but the firm is already working on a more affordable model in 2025 called the Lightyear 2.

