Production of world’s first solar electric car begins

Signs of a shift in the US Fed’s tone has not calmed broader economic concern
Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Absa alone recorded 127 transactions per second on Black Friday
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The LBMA says it has an interim database up and running but is working on improving access and simplifying maintenance
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Panels on its body can add up to 11,000km of freely-sourced, annual driving power
Six months ago the Lightyear 0 was launched as a solar-powered concept car by Dutch EV company Lightyear One. Production of the pioneering hatchback has now begun in Finland.
It can be charged conventionally through wall-sockets or public charging facility for an estimated driving range of 624km.
But its main trick is being able to be charged by sunlight via the solar panels lining its roof and bonnet, which adds charge to the small 60kW/h battery pack at a rate of 1.05 kWh. This equates to 10km of range per hour and, depending on the length of the commute and the weather, theoretically the Lightyear 0 could potentially drive for months without needing to charge from wall sockets. The company says the expected annual sunlight yield is about 11,000km.
The five-seater Lightyear has a drag coefficient of just 0.17 — a record for a production car — and rides on specially designed, low-resistance skinny tyres developed by Bridgestone.
Some of the Lightyear 0’s efficiency stems from advanced aerodynamics and cutting back on performance levels in favour of a longer range. The car takes a claimed 10 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h, with a top speed of 160km/h. It also has a ground clearance of 183mm, making it possible to explore beyond tarmac roads.
The Lightyear 0 costs €250,000 (R4.6m) , but the firm is already working on a more affordable model in 2025 called the Lightyear 2.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Production of world’s first solar electric car begins
Sun-powered hatch adds up to 11,000km of freely-sourced, annual driving power
Six months ago the Lightyear 0 was launched as a solar-powered concept car by Dutch EV company Lightyear One. Production of the pioneering hatchback has now begun in Finland.
It can be charged conventionally through wall-sockets or public charging facility for an estimated driving range of 624km.
But its main trick is being able to be charged by sunlight via the solar panels lining its roof and bonnet, which adds charge to the small 60kW/h battery pack at a rate of 1.05 kWh. This equates to 10km of range per hour and, depending on the length of the commute and the weather, theoretically the Lightyear 0 could potentially drive for months without needing to charge from wall sockets. The company says the expected annual sunlight yield is about 11,000km.
The five-seater Lightyear has a drag coefficient of just 0.17 — a record for a production car — and rides on specially designed, low-resistance skinny tyres developed by Bridgestone.
Some of the Lightyear 0’s efficiency stems from advanced aerodynamics and cutting back on performance levels in favour of a longer range. The car takes a claimed 10 seconds to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h, with a top speed of 160km/h. It also has a ground clearance of 183mm, making it possible to explore beyond tarmac roads.
The Lightyear 0 costs €250,000 (R4.6m) , but the firm is already working on a more affordable model in 2025 called the Lightyear 2.
Ford boss says SA needs EV policy within six months
WATCH: Rimac Nevera sets new EV top-speed record
Toyota revamps Prius to restore hybrid’s halo
Electric vehicle makers burning cash due to sky-high costs
Porsche celebrates milestone with 100,000th Porsche Taycan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
More people distrust self-driving cars, new global survey shows
Car semiconductor shortage is easing, says leading supplier
Maserati Grecale touches down in Mzansi
Mercedes driverless parking approved for commercial use
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.