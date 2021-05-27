EDITOR'S NOTE
Is SA finally ready to plug into the EV revolution?
Electric cars are too expensive, but that could change with potential tax cuts and incentives
27 May 2021 - 05:06
Electric cars in SA could become cheaper and more numerous on our roads now that the government has realised the age of battery-powered vehicles is upon us, and not some distant sci-fi scenario.
While the internal-combustion engine is not destined for imminent extinction, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has committed to the advancement of “new-energy” vehicles with a green paper entitled “The SA Road to Production of Electric Vehicles” released on May 18 by the department of trade, industry & competition. The paper, which invites public comment by the end of May, aims to transition the local automotive industry from the internal combustion engine (ICE) era into electric vehicles (EVs)...
