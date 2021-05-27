Life / Motoring EDITOR'S NOTE Is SA finally ready to plug into the EV revolution? Electric cars are too expensive, but that could change with potential tax cuts and incentives BL PREMIUM

Electric cars in SA could become cheaper and more numerous on our roads now that the government has realised the age of battery-powered vehicles is upon us, and not some distant sci-fi scenario.

While the internal-combustion engine is not destined for imminent extinction, trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has committed to the advancement of “new-energy” vehicles with a green paper entitled “The SA Road to Production of Electric Vehicles” released on May 18 by the department of trade, industry & competition. The paper, which invites public comment by the end of May, aims to transition the local automotive industry from the internal combustion engine (ICE) era into electric vehicles (EVs)...