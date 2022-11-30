Market data including bonds and fuel prices
International Launch
Audi RS 6 and RS 7 get new ‘performance’ models
They feature more powerful engines and a raft of sports-orientated enhancements
More powerful and faster than any RS 6 and RS 7 to date, the new Audi RS 6 Avant Performance and RS 7 Sportback Performance derivatives have been honed for a sharper, emotive driving experience.
The 4.0l V8 biturbo engine now produces 463kW and 850Nm, from 441kW and 800Nm, representing a 22kW and 50Nm increase in venom. The new performance models now sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the base versions. An eight-speed tiptronic transmission with faster shifting times and permanent all-wheel drive quattro system are standard fitment.
A lighter and more compact mechanical centre differential distributes engine power to the rear axle at a ratio of 40:60, and if slippage occurs torque is automatically applied to the axle with most traction — up to 70% can be sent to the front axle and nearly 85% to the rear axle.
The new performance derivatives are fitted with standard, more lightweight 21-inch aluminium cast wheels in a 10-spoke star design and 273/35 tyres, benefiting brake cooling and a 20kg weight reduction in unsprung masses for improve throttle response and braking performance.
The brake path is up to 2m shorter with the new wheels when braking from 100-0km/h. Optionally, you can fit 22-inch wheels.
Six driving profiles are available: efficiency, comfort, auto, dynamic and two customisable RS-specific modes. But the driving modes in the new performance models differ slightly. The coasting mode now only activates automatically in the efficiency profile; in speed ranges up to 160km/h it switches off the combustion engine and coasts with no fuel consumption or drag torque from the engine.
The displays of the standard 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus offer a new blinking shift indicator in manual transmission mode, which changes the rpm display from green to yellow to red.
The RS Dynamic Package with all-wheel steering and an increased maximum speed to 280km/h is standard, but the optional RS Dynamics Package Plus raises the top speed to 305km/h and includes an even lighter RS ceramic brake system, shaving 34kg. Customers can order the calipers in grey, red or blue.
The new torpedoes are available in 16 exterior colours, including new matt Ascari Blue and matt Dew Silver. The performance models stand out, with exterior components in matt grey, including the exterior mirrors, front spoiler, front side flaps, side sill inserts, roof rails and the trim on the side windows and rear diffuser.
A matt carbon/black optics package is also an option, in which the roof rails and trim on the side windows are black while the Audi rings and model name are available in a choice of chrome or black.
In the cabins the RS design packages in grey and red have been expanded to include blue. The steering wheel rim in Alcantra black features contrasting stitching in Mercado blue, while the floor mats, the side of the centre console and the selector lever cuff also come with blue contrasting stitching.
The seat belts are full-surface ocean blue with the decorative inlays in a carbon twill structure with optional blue accents. The selector lever knob and the side of the centre console are made with Dinamica microfibre, and the sports seats feature high-quality Valcona leather upholstery perforated with honeycomb stitching h and contrasting stitching in Mercado blue.
Another distinguishing feature is an entrance LED in the front doors that projects the lettering “RS performance” onto the ground next to the car. Customers can also order RS design packages in the three available colour variants with optional additional features: decorative inlays, door armrests and centre armrest in Dinamica microfibre.
At the time of publishing, Audi SA had not indicated when or whether the new RS 6/7 Performance will be marketed locally.
