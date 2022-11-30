Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Coalitions enforce co-operation for the good of society and represent democracy at work
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane refuse to stand down, citing official nominations to run
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Good news for drivers of diesel cars as prices are expected to fall by more than R1.50 a litre
Former president Armando Guebuza’s eldest son is among 19 facing charges for alleged roles in the disappearance of hundreds of millions of dollars in government-backed loans
Randjesfontein trainer has saddled 30 winners this term and can add to that tally on Thursday
They feature more powerful engines and a raft of sports-orientated enhancements
Waste pickers, who are the backbone of the recycling industry, will be hit the hardest by the government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.
The ban is part of a multipronged strategy to curb the theft of metal infrastructure that threatens to cripple the economy...
Waste pickers likely to suffer under scrap metal export ban
Registered buyers will be allowed to purchase only from registered sellers
