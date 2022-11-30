Life / Motoring

Roger Federer Merc aces it for people’s tennis

One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London

30 November 2022 - 12:43 Motor News Reporter
The "Neon Legacy" car is a one-off special edition in honour of tennis legend Roger Federer who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career. Picture: SUPPLIED
The "Neon Legacy" car is a one-off special edition in honour of tennis legend Roger Federer who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Mercedes-AMG GT supercar featuring Roger Federer’s personal signet was auctioned for €212,750 (about R3.7m) in Germany.

The uniquely coloured “Neon Legacy”, which matches the yellow felt of tennis balls, is a one-off in honour of the legend who retired from professional tennis in September after a 24-year career. With more than 1,500 match wins, 103 titles and 20 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss is one of the greatest players ever.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance was on display at the Laver Cup in London from September 23 to 25, where Federer made his final ATP appearance in a doubles match with his great rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

The four-door coupé is the most powerful Mercedes-Benz road car to date, featuring a 620kW petrol-electric hybrid powertrain that’s capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds, and a top speed of 316km/h.

The car was auctioned at RM Sotheby’s in Munich on November 26, with proceeds going to the refurbishing of public tennis courts in London, enabling enthusiasts to improve their game by playing on a high-quality court. 

The auction is the first of a joint initiative between Mercedes-Benz and Federer, with more planned for 2023.

Nadal will miss Federer rivalry at Wimbledon

Swiss player will be absent this year as the Spaniard seeks to continue his quest for the calendar-year Grand Slam
Sport
5 months ago

Huge interest shown in Gusheshe ahead of December 3 auction

The level of public interest in the car is staggering and unprecedented, says the auction house
Life
5 days ago

One-off matt black Ferrari Enzo to be auctioned

It’s another of fewer than 20 “Extracampionario” cars finished in a non-standard colour
Life
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Labour of love keeps the memory of a medical ...
Life
2.
Red lights flash as airlines aim for just one ...
Life
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
UK airports plan to streamline laptop and liquids ...
Life
5.
Renault’s latest panel van is ready for the heavy ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.