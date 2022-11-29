Renault’s latest panel van is ready for the heavy traffic

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
The latest Trafic's cabin can be turned into into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand
The fourth-generation Renault Trafic panel van has launched in SA, offering improved exterior styling, technology and cargo storage options. With more than 2.2-million units sold worldwide since the introduction of the series in 1980.
Locally, Renault SA has marketed only the previous two generations, selling just 555 units.
The latest model boasts full LED lights, a new dashboard design and 84.8l of space in the passenger cabin for storing oddments, including a new drawer accommodating 88l — 54l of which is located under the passenger bench seat.
There also power-adjustable mirrors, cloth upholstery, and wider armrests. A folding backrest on the middle seat turns the cabin into a mobile office, with enough space for a laptop and an A4-size swivel stand to hold any working documents.
The long wheelbase version of the Trafic is 4.15m an has an 8.9m³ loading bay with a single sliding door on the left side and a pair of swing swivel rear doors that can be expanded to 90° and 180°. It’s available in two colour variants: Ice Cool White and Cumulus Blue.
The new infotainment system is integrated with R&Go and turns your mobile phone into a second dashboard with a rev counter and speed change alerts. Radio, Bluetooth and USB and AUX ports are also included.
The new Trafic rides on 16-inch wheels with elegant wheel covers and is powered by a 2.0l turbodiesel engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Eco mode makes for for improved fuel efficiency.
The Renault Trafic comes standard with a five-year/90,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. Services are due at 15,000km intervals.
Pricing
Renault 2.0l dCi 170 — R599,999
Local News
