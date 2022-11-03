×

Life / Motoring

Road Test

REVIEW: Volvo XC60 Recharge has thrust without beastly thirst

You won’t look at Volvos the same again after experiencing the Beast 2.0, writes Phuti Mpyane

03 November 2022 - 05:00
Don't adjust your eyes. This is a very special Volvo XC60 that's uncannily cool. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volvo launched the XC60 in 2008 and it impressed a great deal, with the second-generation car winning the World Car of the Year 2018.

We previously lived with the midsized SUV for six months and when the facelifted version arrived on test we couldn’t wait to try the updates to an already accomplished repertoire.

While the XC60 possesses dour looks, the styling by Heico Sportiv — a leading supplier of exclusive Volvo accessories — turns this usually sober SUV into a radical looker with specific bumpers, licks of yellow paint as lettering, a quartet of exhaust tips and a slim roof rack. Any local Volvo dealer can transform your XC60 into this “Beast 2.0” as nicknamed by Volvo SA, and in some respects it is, thanks to Polestar performance tweaks.

Internally, the XC60 offers the same amount of space for passengers, a large boot and well-shaped seats. This hasn’t changed from the previous iteration. But the greatest change in the 2022 facelift is that it’s now a plug-in hybrid with a new digital interface, the latter bringing features such as Google Maps closer to the user instead of being  embedded deep inside touchscreen menus.   

The new XC60 cabin matches the old car in the quality and arrangement of materials, convenience and safety items. The facelift may not be a significant upscale to an already world-beating recipe but the multimode power train, however, is in a different league.

The digital centre where you can tailor the car has been enhanced for easier and quicker navigation of the menus. Picture: SUPPLIED

Beneath the eye-catching black costume, the Beast 2.0 is a highly-sophisticated, vigorous and environmentally-friendly car.  The XC60 T8 Recharge is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine equipped with both a supercharger and turbocharger working in unison with an electric hybrid system for total outputs of 340kW and 709Nm. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

In Hybrid mode the motors work together to prioritise optimal efficiency and where conditions such as low speeds prevail, the electric motor takes over completely. In Pure mode it’s fully electric but the roaring mayhem is unleashed in Polestar mode. The exhaust butterflies  open wide and both motors fire to rocket the SUV from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, though all new Volvo cars are now limited to 180km/h.

The off-road mode uses the self-levelling air suspension to help clear any obstacles. Low fuel consumption is the XC60 T8 Recharge’s greatest success story. As a plug-in-hybrid you can use a home wall-socket to recharge the batteries but don’t bother with this approach which takes very long to fill up.

What you need is an AC charger as a home wallbox or a public charging facility for faster juicing. We managed about 40% battery capacity in a little over an hour's charging and, driven courteously in hybrid mode, it averaged 5.3l/100km.

Volvo reckons it will sip just 1.6l/100km on average and once, in heavy afternoon traffic, it managed 28km in full-electric mode.  The maker claims it can do 81km in EV mode. It also doesn’t carry an emissions tax penalty.

Aside from the remarkable fuel parsimony the XC60 is also endowed with a relaxed gait when you want, and genuine family usability.

Is there more it can do to blow your socks off? Yes. The on-road passenger and pedestrian safety is peerless while the autonomous driving feature remains the best of the breed, and you can select between conventional cruise control in reply to a lead car or with precise self-guidance between the lanes.

The only issue encountered were dimmer than usual LED headlights. The fault is with the Volvo SA stylist who opted for smoked headlamp covers. Beast 2.0 is the same Volvo XC60 that beat all and sundry back in 2018 but now with one of the best hybrid systems out there, and also perfectly on fleek.

Distinguishing features of the 'Beast 2.0 include yellow brake covers and lettering. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE

Tech Specs

Powertrain

Type: Four-cylinder petrol, turbocharged and supercharged; electric motor

Capacity: 2.0l

Power: 340kW

Torque: 709Nm

 

Transmission

Type: Eight-speed auto

 

Drivetrain

Type: All-wheel drive

Performance

Top speed: 180km/h

0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds (claimed)

Fuel Consumption: 1.6l/100km (claimed), 5.3l / 100km (as tested)

Emissions: 37g/km

 

Standard features

Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, rain sensor wipers, auto on/off lights, electric tailgate, parking aid, rear camera, adaptive cruise control, touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, remote central locking, leather upholstery, lane-keeping aid, LED daytime running lights, climate control, electric front seats, advanced driver assistance systems

Ownership

Warranty: Five years/100,000km

Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km

Price: R1,284,000

Lease*: R27,375 a month

at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Geartronic AWD R-Design Beast 2.0

 

WE LIKE: Looks, performance, fuel consumption

WE DISLIKE: Smoked headlights

VERDICT: All encompassing SUV choice

 

Motor News star rating

Design * * * * *

Performance * * * *

Economy * * * * *

Ride * * * * *

Handling * * *

Safety * * * * *

Value For Money * * * * *

Overall * * * *

 

COMPETITION

Audi Q5 40TDI quattro S line, 183kW/600Nm — R989,700

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 4Matic, 180kW/500Nm — R1,037,510

Lexus NX 350h AWD F Sport, 179kW/239Nm — R1,097,500

Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Veloce Q4, 206kW/400Nm — R1,188,900

Range Rover Evoque P300e Bronze Collection, 227kW/540Nm — R1,421,800

Porsche Macan GTS, 324kW/550Nm — R1,617,000

BMW X3 xDrive 30d M Sport — 195kW/620Nm — R1,254,340

BMW iX3 M Sport, 210kW/400Nm — R1,290,000 

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic,300kW/760Nm — R1,679,000

