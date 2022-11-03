REVIEW: Volvo XC60 Recharge has thrust without beastly thirst

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Volvo launched the XC60 in 2008 and it impressed a great deal, with the second-generation car winning the World Car of the Year 2018.
We previously lived with the midsized SUV for six months and when the facelifted version arrived on test we couldn’t wait to try the updates to an already accomplished repertoire.
While the XC60 possesses dour looks, the styling by Heico Sportiv — a leading supplier of exclusive Volvo accessories — turns this usually sober SUV into a radical looker with specific bumpers, licks of yellow paint as lettering, a quartet of exhaust tips and a slim roof rack. Any local Volvo dealer can transform your XC60 into this “Beast 2.0” as nicknamed by Volvo SA, and in some respects it is, thanks to Polestar performance tweaks.
Internally, the XC60 offers the same amount of space for passengers, a large boot and well-shaped seats. This hasn’t changed from the previous iteration. But the greatest change in the 2022 facelift is that it’s now a plug-in hybrid with a new digital interface, the latter bringing features such as Google Maps closer to the user instead of being embedded deep inside touchscreen menus.
The new XC60 cabin matches the old car in the quality and arrangement of materials, convenience and safety items. The facelift may not be a significant upscale to an already world-beating recipe but the multimode power train, however, is in a different league.
Beneath the eye-catching black costume, the Beast 2.0 is a highly-sophisticated, vigorous and environmentally-friendly car. The XC60 T8 Recharge is powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine equipped with both a supercharger and turbocharger working in unison with an electric hybrid system for total outputs of 340kW and 709Nm. It's mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.
In Hybrid mode the motors work together to prioritise optimal efficiency and where conditions such as low speeds prevail, the electric motor takes over completely. In Pure mode it’s fully electric but the roaring mayhem is unleashed in Polestar mode. The exhaust butterflies open wide and both motors fire to rocket the SUV from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, though all new Volvo cars are now limited to 180km/h.
The off-road mode uses the self-levelling air suspension to help clear any obstacles. Low fuel consumption is the XC60 T8 Recharge’s greatest success story. As a plug-in-hybrid you can use a home wall-socket to recharge the batteries but don’t bother with this approach which takes very long to fill up.
What you need is an AC charger as a home wallbox or a public charging facility for faster juicing. We managed about 40% battery capacity in a little over an hour's charging and, driven courteously in hybrid mode, it averaged 5.3l/100km.
Volvo reckons it will sip just 1.6l/100km on average and once, in heavy afternoon traffic, it managed 28km in full-electric mode. The maker claims it can do 81km in EV mode. It also doesn’t carry an emissions tax penalty.
Aside from the remarkable fuel parsimony the XC60 is also endowed with a relaxed gait when you want, and genuine family usability.
Is there more it can do to blow your socks off? Yes. The on-road passenger and pedestrian safety is peerless while the autonomous driving feature remains the best of the breed, and you can select between conventional cruise control in reply to a lead car or with precise self-guidance between the lanes.
The only issue encountered were dimmer than usual LED headlights. The fault is with the Volvo SA stylist who opted for smoked headlamp covers. Beast 2.0 is the same Volvo XC60 that beat all and sundry back in 2018 but now with one of the best hybrid systems out there, and also perfectly on fleek.
Tech Specs
Powertrain
Type: Four-cylinder petrol, turbocharged and supercharged; electric motor
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 340kW
Torque: 709Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed auto
Drivetrain
Type: All-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 1.6l/100km (claimed), 5.3l / 100km (as tested)
Emissions: 37g/km
Standard features
Six airbags, ABS brakes, stability control, rain sensor wipers, auto on/off lights, electric tailgate, parking aid, rear camera, adaptive cruise control, touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB ports, remote central locking, leather upholstery, lane-keeping aid, LED daytime running lights, climate control, electric front seats, advanced driver assistance systems
Ownership
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,284,000
Lease*: R27,375 a month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge Geartronic AWD R-Design Beast 2.0
WE LIKE: Looks, performance, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Smoked headlights
VERDICT: All encompassing SUV choice
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * * *
Overall * * * *
COMPETITION
Audi Q5 40TDI quattro S line, 183kW/600Nm — R989,700
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300d 4Matic, 180kW/500Nm — R1,037,510
Lexus NX 350h AWD F Sport, 179kW/239Nm — R1,097,500
Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2.0T Veloce Q4, 206kW/400Nm — R1,188,900
Range Rover Evoque P300e Bronze Collection, 227kW/540Nm — R1,421,800
Porsche Macan GTS, 324kW/550Nm — R1,617,000
BMW X3 xDrive 30d M Sport — 195kW/620Nm — R1,254,340
BMW iX3 M Sport, 210kW/400Nm — R1,290,000
Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic,300kW/760Nm — R1,679,000
