REVIEW: Jeep Grand Cherokee is a swaggering, refined family SUV

Though the Wrangler is Jeep’s royal family, the Grand Cherokee is the executive class master. The latest iteration is an entirely new recipe as a long-wheelbase seven-seater as described by the “L” in its nomenclature.
It takes a more serious fight to segment doyens, and it’s not far removed from alternatives such as the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.
If there are two words that sum up the new Grand Cherokee, it’s massive and swagger. Compared with the previous car, it’s longer, taller and sleeker with letterbox size lights front and back and a real-world family friendliness. The versatility is enhanced by a five-level air suspension which at a tap of a selector you can raise to tower 277mm over terrain or drop it down to MPV level for easy access.
The interior looks up to date and it’s solid-feeling with digital sophistication. The rearmost seats offer fair room for two adults and drop down electrically, as do the headrests. Even when all the seats are in use, the 436l boot is big enough for weekly groceries. Other useful features include a roof-mounted family cam which beams images of each of the back rows onto the front screen.
The tech and luxury fest continues with keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, self-throttle and brake cruise control, 12 USB ports with HDMI, a pair of 12V power sockets, and like all new Jeeps models you can start it remotely using the key fob.
Three trims are available in SA: entry-point Limited, mid-level Overland and top-tier Summit Reserve. All are generously specified with our Overland tester benefiting from adaptive air suspension, ventilated front seats, and a power tailgate. The six-seat Summit Reserve trumps it with a ventilated outer row, a fully electric front passenger seat, night vision and 275/45 R21 wheels.
All are powered by a 3.6l naturally-aspirated petrol V6 that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a permanent all-wheel drive system. It outputs 210kW and 344Nm.
It has driving modes of Snow, Sand/Mud, and Rock and Auto and Sport for the roads. The former adapts to your driving style and we didn’t visit petrol stations as much. Jeep reckons a 10.6l/100km consumption average and we managed 12.3l/100km on the open roads. In urban conditions it munched 14.3l/100km.
In Sport mode the engine volume rises as the transmission hangs on longer to gears and the timbre is not entirely pleasant. The Grand Cherokee L is happiest wafting at relaxed pace as you’d hope from a luxury SUV. Here the cog-shifts are near imperceptible and you relax when using the standard fitment active cruise control for autonomous throttle or brake in reply to a lead car.
The opportunity to try out its off-road prowess never materialised but because its DNA is from a time when SUVs also had to tackle muddy fields, the earlier-mentioned terrain modes, adjustable height and low-range gearing, should suffice for above-average mountaineering.
Based on price, size and passenger loads the Grand Cherokee L is pitched against a varied number of rivals, from the Audi Q7, BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS plus, to the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. You may as well add the new Ford Everest to that list and though it may not be top of mind for loyalists of its mentioned rivals, this new model is a triumphant advancement that the Jeep faithful will appreciate. It’s definitely worth a look.
Engine
Type: V6 petrol
Capacity: 3,605cc
Power: 210kW
Torque: 344Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed automatic
Drivetrain Type: All-wheel drive
Fuel Consumption
10.6l/100km (claimed) 12.3l/100km (as tested)
Standard features
ABS brakes, stability control, climate control, ventilated seats, remote central locking, active cruise control, keyless operation, electric windows, electric mirrors, panoramic sunroof, lane keeping assist, Uconnect multimedia system, 12 USB ports, leather seats, eight airbags, head up display, air suspension, remote start, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear parking camera
Ownership
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,479,900
Lease*: R31,538 a month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
WE LIKE: Looks, refined drive, space, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: It's quite thirsty
VERDICT: A sophisticated and capable family SUV
Design * * * * *
Performance * * *
Economy * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * *
Safety * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
Ford Everest 3.0 V6 4WD Platinum, 184kW/600Nm — R1,113,100
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GX-R, 225kW/700Nm — R1,348,100
Land Rover Discovery D300 S, 221kW/650Nm — R1,613,698
Audi Q7 45TDI quattro S line, 183kW/600Nm — R1,565,000
Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d 4Matic, 243kW/700Nm — R1,958,893
BMW X7 XDrive40d Design Pure Excellence, 250kW/700Nm — R1,962,457
