The new Volvo EX90 will help ease SA’s load-shedding

Acting like an inverter, the electric vehicle will feed energy back into the owner’s house
The new all-electric Volvo EX90 will be unveiled to the world on November 9. Positioned above the petrol-swilling XC90 in brand hierarchy, the new flagship SUV will be the crown jewel in the Swedish firm’s electric portfolio and is expected to adopt styling cues first seen on the Volvo Concept Recharge that broke cover in 2021.
However, the big news for SA motorists is that the Volvo EX90 will feature bidirectional charging. In a nutshell, this allows the vehicle to feed energy stored in its battery pack back into the owner’s house — or even the greater electricity grid if local legislation allows. Acting like a giant four-wheeled inverter, this will be of tremendous benefit to SA consumers who bear the brunt of load-shedding.
“With the EX90, you can power your life,” says Volvo’s head of electrification ecosystem Olivier Loedel.
“You could use its battery in many ways, from topping up your electric bike when you’re out and about to hooking up an outdoor cooking appliance for your weekend camping trip. It could even power your house during the expensive peak hours of the day.”
According to Volvo, the EX90 will be capable of juicing everything from power tools to music systems; a feature that lends it to being an indispensable load-shedding asset. The luxury SUV will also be able to charge other compatible Volvo EVs.
Volvo Car SA MD Greg Maruszewski says the Swedish carmaker plans to offer all requisite hardware needed for customers to use bidirectional charging. This will include an advanced wall box as well as a sophisticated home energy-management system. Once installed on site, it will allow owners to isolate their homes from the national grid when necessary and draw power directly from their vehicle.
“Accessories such as adapter plugs for appliances and cables for charging cars will also be available. Bidirectional charging will initially be launched in selected markets. When SA is one of those markets, this will be communicated to local customers.”
Volvo has confirmed the EX90 will be coming to SA, but timing and pricing will only be communicated later.
