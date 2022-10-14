Volvo XC40 range now fully electrified in SA

Despite a high inflation report, US equities turned positive as ‘some investors are convinced core inflation will soon start trending lower’
The range now comprises mild-hybrid, full hybrid and battery electric models with a spec change
Volvo Car SA has announced a raft of model year 2023 updates for its range of vehicles, including the introduction of a new trim-level structure and a move to hybrid power trains for the XC40 line-up.
The facelifted compact SUV’s shift to these new B-badged models, which combine a turbocharged 2.0l petrol engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission with a 48V hybrid system.
Benefits of this move includes reduced tailpipe emissions, lower fuel consumption savings and stronger on-road performance according to the company. This means every Volvo sold new in SA will now feature some form of electrification.
The revamped XC40 range thus comprises the front-driven B3 with 110kW/265 Nm; the B4 with 145kW/300 Nm and the all-wheel-drive B5 with 183kW and 350Nm on tap. The fully electric single-motor P6 and the twin-motor P8 Recharge variants conclude the offerings.
“With local demand for electrified vehicles growing steadily, this move — along with the earlier introduction of the P6 and P8 Recharge derivatives at the top of the XC40 range — brings us neatly in line with Volvo’s global ambition of transforming into a fully electric car company by 2030,” says Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car SA.
The entire XC40 range additionally benefits from an exterior facelift that includes new front and rear bumpers as well as revised headlamps, new alloy wheel designs and new exterior paint colour choices, the latter in the form of Fjord Blue and Sage Green.
The option of a black roof, meanwhile, is now exclusive to fully electric derivatives. All variants in the XC40 range — along with those in the flagship XC90 line-up — also upgrade to Volvo’s now range-wide Android-powered infotainment system, complete with built-in Google apps and services.
The Swedish firm furthermore switches to a new trim-level structure, shifting away from Momentum, Inscription and R-Design to Essential, Plus and Ultimate, the latter available only to plug-in-hybrid and battery electric power trains.
Volvo SA is also introducing ‘Bright’ spec featuring chrome detailing and ‘Dark’ with gloss-black detailing for exterior design themes for its vehicles.
Local pricing and full specifications are available on www.volvocars.com/za
Local Launch
