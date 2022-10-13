Spoiler alert

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Airflow tends to be more turbulent at the rear of a fast-moving vehicle, and as the car accelerates it produces a vertical force that can be especially dangerous when turning or on steep sections of road.
Spoilers or wings have always offered fascination and function and along with the likes of diffusers they offer an antidote to lift by generating downforce, or reverse lift.
This year in particular has seen wings grow preposterously larger yet supremely functional.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
In the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS the adjustable wing elements in front and side blades work in combination with a new, two-part rear wing. Together they provide 409kg of downforce at 200km/h, double the previous model. At 285km/h, total downforce is 860kg.
The new swan-neck-supported GT3 RS wing is larger than the previous model, towering over the car. It consists of a fixed main wing and an upper, hydraulically adjustable wing element. The latter allows for a drag reduction system (DRS) that can be flattened at the push of a button. It also has an air-brake function activated during emergency braking at high speeds.
McLaren Solus
Besides a large front splitter that feeds air into ground-effect tunnels before it exits the car via a full rear diffuser, the McLaren Solus — which morphed from a video-game car to reality — also has a twin-element, fixed rear wing that’s said to generate 1,200kg of downforce. That’s more than the car’s overall weight — 1,000kg — and means, theoretically, it can be driven upside-down in a tunnel.
The downforce-to-drag ratio is also optimised for cornering abilities and performance, while visual add-ons include a motorsport-inspired intake that feeds cold air into its V10 engine while also providing an engaging induction sound.
Honda Civic Type R
A wild-looking wing has always been a feature of any vintage of the Honda Civic Type R, and the latest model debuted a few weeks ago with an even larger one. Between the first and second generations these addenda were mostly aesthetic deck lids, but they became bigger and more serious from the fourth generation.
Honda doesn’t provide amounts of downforce generated by the wing on the latest Type R, but it’s less aggressive looking than 2022 model and will certainly inject more downforce to enhance driving dynamics.
Mercedes-AMG Project ONE
This paragon of AMG is a deeply sophisticated car with numerous active, hydraulically-controlled aero bits. Apart from opening and closing louvres and flaps in front, the Project ONE features a retractable rear wing.
In track mode the vehicle drops 30mm at the rear and the wing extends fully to increase downforce. DRS is activated automatically or at the touch of a button.
Just as in a Formula 1 car, the rear wing flap retracts completely to reduce downforce by about 20%, allowing the Mercedes-AMG One to reach high speeds faster. DRS can be deactivated as soon as the driver brakes or lateral acceleration is measured.
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
The other AMG projectile with a fabulous wing. It’s similar to the AMG GT3 and AMG GT4 racing cars but built for the road. It features sickle-shaped flics in front to increase downforce, along with a front splitter with two manually adjustable settings, Street and Race (the latter being a reversed wing profile).
But it’s the rear wing that demands attention: it comprises twin aerofoil blades made from carbon fibre, and mechanically adjusted to various track conditions.
The lower-section blade captures the air arriving from the front of the car while the upper section has a flap that adjusts electronically by 20 degrees when the AMG Dynamics mode is selected. In a flat position, it reduces the air resistance, to help reach the top speed more quickly while in the inclined position, or DRS mode. The flap also acts as an air-brake on cornering by increasing downforce at the rear axle.
