McLaren Solus GT is brought to life from a video game

Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
Many cars make the transition from the physical world into the digital realm of gaming, but it’s not very often that the reverse happens.
McLaren has created a real-life metal (well, carbon fibre) version of the Solus GT, bringing to life a futuristic concept car that featured in the 2017 Gran Turismo Sport video game.
A special commission for just 25 customers — with all cars already sold at £2.5m (R50m) apiece — the single-seat, closed-cockpit track car was unveiled at last weekend’s Monterey Car Week in California by McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters.
Weighing less than 1,000kg and boasting an incredible 1,200kg of downforce, the Solus GT is the fastest McLaren around a racetrack outside single-seater racing and delivers a driving experience close to the engagement and sensation of driving a Formula 1 car, according to the British car firm.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine that revs to more than 10,000rpm and produces outputs “in excess” of 618kW and 650Nm. This gives is the ability to scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in about 2.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 320km/h.
The striking exterior design is largely faithful to its virtual inspiration, including the sliding canopy above the single, central seat which gives the driver a sensation akin to stepping aboard a fighter jet.
Like the pixel version, the wheels are shrouded in aerodynamic pods and a large front splitter feeds air into ground-effect tunnels before it exits the car via a diffuser. A motorsport-inspired intake above the cockpit feeds cold air into the engine, while also providing a thrilling induction sound. Race car design also inspired the sidepods which house the radiators.
A fixed rear wing provides a downforce figure that exceeds the weight of the car, meaning the Solus GT can theoretically drive upside-down in a tunnel.
The cabin is focused solely on the driver and performance, with a fixed seating position customised to each of the 25 owners, and a pedal box adjustable as in a race car.
The steering wheel takes its inspiration from Formula 1, with a dash display and essential controls integrated to suit the tight confines of a single-seater track car. Beyond the steering wheel is a view through the glass “bubble”, with a titanium halo cockpit protection structure and roll hoop.
Weight saving was achieved by making the engine an integral part of the chassis, a conventional practice in race car construction, which negates the need for additional chassis structures behind the carbon fibre monocoque.
The race-derived seven-speed sequential gearbox is mounted to the back of the engine with the rear suspension fixed to the gearbox casing. Straight-cut gears engaged via a multi-plate carbon-fibre clutch are suited to the aggressive shifts demanded in a track application. The system is fully automated and software controlled, removing the need for the driver to operate the clutch when pulling away in the pit lane.
The suspension system incorporates double wishbones, with the front suspension links encased in aerodynamic carbon-fibre shrouds as in Formula 1.
McLaren Solus GT is brought to life from a video game
Futuristic concept car specially commissioned for just 25 customers
