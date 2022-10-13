×

International Launch

Lexus unveils its first all-electric UX 300e

A newly developed battery pack gives the car a range of 450km and optimal weight distribution

13 October 2022 - 14:49 Motor News Reporter
The Lexus UX 300e is a full-electric derivative and the first such offering by the luxury Japanese brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lexus has announced the global debut of the new UX 300e, an all-electric derivative of its compact crossover series. It is the first series EV from the Japanese luxury brand, adding to its hybrid and conventional engines.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and Lexus SA said it’s studying the viability of local sales, adding that new specifications for its UX models will be announced before the end of the year. 

The UX 300e’s power train consists of a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased to 72.8 kWh from 54.4 kWh making for a cruising range of 450km. Outputs are 150kW and 300Nm. The electric power train and underfloor battery pack offer optimal front/rear weight distribution, while the rear performance dampers will boost driving dynamics and reduce road noise, Lexus said.

The UX 300e includes the latest active safety technologies, and the latest multimedia system, including a larger, higher resolution touch panel display, optimised instrument panel and console area, and two new Type-C USB ports for charging devices.

The “Hello Lexus” feature and digital key enhances customer usability, enabling the doors to lock/unlock and the EV system to start via smartphone. A panoramic monitor with transparent ground surface image display offer the driver a view of road surface conditions.

“As Lexus’s first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle,” said Lexus international chief engineer Mitsuteru Emoto.

Enhanced digital systems include the ability to remotely start and secure the UX 300e via smartphone. Picture: SUPPLIED
