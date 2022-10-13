Lexus unveils its first all-electric UX 300e

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
A flourishing industry, set back by the war, is producing innovative drinks that should be sampled
Medical Research Council scientists says previous concentrations at this level coincided with fourth and fifth waves of Covid
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
Absorbing more than €1bn of costs over the past two fiscal years was not enough, says CEO
SA’s mining industry has faced various challenges in 2022, including load-shedding and strikes in the sector
The private sector needs to fill the gaps left by a failing state, says resources expert
The government is urging citizens to stock up on warm clothes, candles, flashlights and batteries
Eben Etzebeth to debut for his new team against Glasgow Warriors in Durban
Wings have always been a definitive statement about a vehicle’s handling dynamics while offering a visual punch. Phuti Mpyane discusses five of his favourites
Lexus has announced the global debut of the new UX 300e, an all-electric derivative of its compact crossover series. It is the first series EV from the Japanese luxury brand, adding to its hybrid and conventional engines.
Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and Lexus SA said it’s studying the viability of local sales, adding that new specifications for its UX models will be announced before the end of the year.
The UX 300e’s power train consists of a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased to 72.8 kWh from 54.4 kWh making for a cruising range of 450km. Outputs are 150kW and 300Nm. The electric power train and underfloor battery pack offer optimal front/rear weight distribution, while the rear performance dampers will boost driving dynamics and reduce road noise, Lexus said.
The UX 300e includes the latest active safety technologies, and the latest multimedia system, including a larger, higher resolution touch panel display, optimised instrument panel and console area, and two new Type-C USB ports for charging devices.
The “Hello Lexus” feature and digital key enhances customer usability, enabling the doors to lock/unlock and the EV system to start via smartphone. A panoramic monitor with transparent ground surface image display offer the driver a view of road surface conditions.
“As Lexus’s first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle,” said Lexus international chief engineer Mitsuteru Emoto.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International Launch
Lexus unveils its first all-electric UX 300e
A newly developed battery pack gives the car a range of 450km and optimal weight distribution
Lexus has announced the global debut of the new UX 300e, an all-electric derivative of its compact crossover series. It is the first series EV from the Japanese luxury brand, adding to its hybrid and conventional engines.
Deliveries are scheduled for 2023 and Lexus SA said it’s studying the viability of local sales, adding that new specifications for its UX models will be announced before the end of the year.
The UX 300e’s power train consists of a newly developed battery pack with capacity increased to 72.8 kWh from 54.4 kWh making for a cruising range of 450km. Outputs are 150kW and 300Nm. The electric power train and underfloor battery pack offer optimal front/rear weight distribution, while the rear performance dampers will boost driving dynamics and reduce road noise, Lexus said.
The UX 300e includes the latest active safety technologies, and the latest multimedia system, including a larger, higher resolution touch panel display, optimised instrument panel and console area, and two new Type-C USB ports for charging devices.
The “Hello Lexus” feature and digital key enhances customer usability, enabling the doors to lock/unlock and the EV system to start via smartphone. A panoramic monitor with transparent ground surface image display offer the driver a view of road surface conditions.
“As Lexus’s first BEV model and a core part of the UX family, the UX 300e embraces the continual performance development and evolution of advanced technology applied to the UX 200/250h announced earlier this year, while enhancing the attributes unique to an all-electric vehicle,” said Lexus international chief engineer Mitsuteru Emoto.
SA is warming up to electric vehicles, says AutoTrader
Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA
SA electric vehicle adoption stymied by cost, Deloitte survey shows
BMW i4 M50 by Kith marks 50 years of electrification
Smarter Mobility Africa Summit to look at how climate change affects transportation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.