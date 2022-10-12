×

Outgoing Ford Ranger still a hit with export markets

A total of 9,829 units were shipped to more than a 100 global markets in September

12 October 2022 - 17:31 Motor News Reporter
As it approaches the end of its production run, the current Ford Ranger is still being exported in droves. Picture: SUPPLIED
As it approaches the end of its production run, the current Ford Ranger is still being exported in droves. Picture: SUPPLIED

The current Ford Ranger bakkie was the leading vehicle export from SA in September, with 9,829 units shipped from Ford’s Silverton assembly plant to customers in more than a 100 markets around the world. It was the one tonner’s highest export volume for the year, surpassing the 8,595 units exported in June.

Combined with domestic sales of 1,604 units, total Ranger volume for September reached 11,433 units.

“It’s encouraging to see that global demand for the current Ranger remains high even during its run-out phase, and despite the challenges we have faced over the past two years,” says Dhiren Vanmali, executive director of sales operations at Ford SA.

“The global automotive industry remains severely constrained due to the ongoing chip shortage and the lingering disruption to shipping logistics as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Vanmali adds.

“Accordingly, our operations have been hampered with numerous supply constraints throughout this year, and our production facilities haven’t been able to run at full capacity. The situation is improving, and this is reflected in the export results for September, and bodes well for the upcoming launch of our new generation Ranger, which remains on track for the end of the fourth quarter of this year.”

Ford invested R15.8bn in its Silverton assembly plant operations and supplier tooling for the new Ranger, including the construction of a new hi-tech body shop, an on-site stamping plant and a frame line. 

An additional R600m was invested in the Struandale engine plant in Gqeberha for the launch of the new 3.0l V6 diesel engine that will power the range-topping new Ranger models. The plant also produces updated versions of the 2.0l single and bi-turbo engines.

With the Silverton assembly plant expanding its Ranger offerings, production of the new Everest that was launched in SA recently, and the upcoming Ranger Raptor, now moves to Thailand instead of being locally assembled as before.

The new Ranger Raptor replaces the 157kW/500Nm 2.0l bi-turbo diesel engine with a 292kW 3.0l twin-turbo petrol engine, matched to a more advanced suspension and drivetrain.

The new Ford Ranger Raptor will be introduced in SA in 2022, but sales will commence at a yet unconfirmed date. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Ford Ranger Raptor will be introduced in SA in 2022, but sales will commence at a yet unconfirmed date. Picture: SUPPLIED

