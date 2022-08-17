×

Life / Motoring

Car involved in deadly German crash was not self-driving, BMW says

17 August 2022 - 13:24 Agency Staff
BMW refutes claims that the iX's self-steering feature caused the accident. Picture: SUPPLIED

A fatal crash involving four vehicles on a German highway did not involve a self-driving car, BMW said on Tuesday, refuting a police statement that had questioned whether the driver had been actively steering the vehicle at the time.

A fully electric BMW iX car veered onto the opposite lane of the B28 federal road near the southwestern town of Roemerstein on Monday, crashing into two other vehicles and indirectly causing another collision, police said in a statement.

A woman was killed and nine other people, including the driver of the BMW and his passenger, were seriously injured.

Traffic police have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, which police said involved an autonomous vehicle.

BMW confirmed that the crash had involved one of its models but said the car in question had no self-driving capabilities. The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 driver assistance systems, in which case “the driver always remains responsible”, a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Such systems can brake automatically, accelerate and, unlike Level 1 systems, take over steering, according to BMW’s website.

The carmaker said it was in close contact with the authorities to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

Reuters

Self-driving cars are vulnerable to cyberattacks

GlobalData estimates that there are 180,000 bugs in every self-driving vehicle which opens the door to cyber criminals
Life
1 month ago

Silent but violent BMW iX is a business-class lounge on wheels

Electric iX is luxury SUV at cutting edge of comfort and technology — and it’s fast
Life
4 months ago

Electric vehicle sales more than double in 2021

With 6.75-million sales, battery-powered cars jump to 8.3% of world’s total automotive market
Life
5 months ago
