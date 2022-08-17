Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans
It’s probably human nature, but it seems that very few people worry about the runners-up. We ask about the winners; we hardly care about who came second. Even at the Olympics, where a bronze medal is a noteworthy achievement, the name of the third athlete on the podium matters very little — except perhaps to the godparents and the coaches.
Look at the results of a wine competition: your eye alights on the name of the best in class. There might be four wines whose scores lie within two points of the trophy winner. In aesthetic terms this is a meaningless gap — like the second-best sunset of your lifetime. Worth waking up for, worth getting out of bed for, worth waiting all day for. Just not the best ever...
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Show’s top wines illustrate the value of looking beyond winners
Runners-up in Trophy Wine Show are no less pleasing than the winners — at a fraction of the price
