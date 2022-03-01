Electric vehicle sales more than double in 2021

Global electric-vehicle (EV) sales more than doubled in 2021, bucking the trend in what was a difficult year for the automotive industry due to the global chip shortage.

According to EV-volumes.com, sales of battery-powered cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles reached 6.75-million units in 2021, 108% more than in 2020. This was against a total auto market that improved by only 4.7% over the crisis year of 2020, where the Covid-19 pandemic shrank the market for conventional cars and there were supply chain bottlenecks.

The global share of EVs — which includes battery-electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) — grew to 8.3% from 4.2% in 2020. BEVs represented 71% of total EV sales and PHEVs 29%.

With a number of countries set to ban the sale of internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles soon, EV growth has spiked over the past three years. In 2019, 2.2-million electric cars were sold, representing only 2.5% of global car sales.

In the whole of 2012, about 130,000 electric cars were sold worldwide. Today, that many are sold in the space of a single week, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

It estimates there are about 16-million electric cars on the road worldwide, consuming about 30 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity a year, the equivalent of all the electricity generated in Ireland.