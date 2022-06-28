News
Self-driving cars are vulnerable to cyberattacks
GlobalData estimates that there are 180,000 bugs in every self-driving vehicle which opens the door to cyber criminals
28 June 2022 - 11:43
Self-driving vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company, which estimates there may be up to 180,000 bugs in the code operating a level five autonomous vehicle.
Level five autonomous vehicles are fully self-driving vehicles that can handle all driving tasks in all circumstances. These vehicles probably won't feature human controls and must be able to safely handle any situation they might encounter...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now