Self-driving cars are vulnerable to cyberattacks

Self-driving vehicles are vulnerable to cyberattacks, says GlobalData, a data and analytics company, which estimates there may be up to 180,000 bugs in the code operating a level five autonomous vehicle.

Level five autonomous vehicles are fully self-driving vehicles that can handle all driving tasks in all circumstances. These vehicles probably won't feature human controls and must be able to safely handle any situation they might encounter...