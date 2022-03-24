Silent but violent BMW iX is a business-class lounge on wheels

The cynical view is that with the high prices of electric vehicles (EVs), compounded by long charging times and Eskom’s woes, battery-powered cars seem doomed to fail in SA.

With SA’s EV sales at a trickle it’s difficult to argue that local motorists just don’t care.

This hasn’t stopped car companies speeding towards electrification, and the latest battery-powered car to land in SA is the BMW iX. The large SUV is BMW’s flagship EV and in terms of performance, prestige and range it’s a very different animal to the smaller i3 which has been on sale here for several years.

The iX is available in two variants, both powered by an electric motor at the front axle and another at the rear to provide all-wheel drive. The entry-level xDrive40 model has outputs of 240kW and 630Nm, while the range-topping xDrive50 we drove gets the full-fat 385kW and 765Nm.

Performance figures are quoted at 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds for the baseline version and a brisk 4.6 seconds for the xDrive50, with top speed in both cars pegged at 200km/h.

To get similar 0-100 performance from a petrol-engined BMW SUV you’ll need to get the X5 M50i, which is powered by a 4.4l turbo V8.

As impressive as the figures sound on paper, they fall short of the actual intensity of the iX’s acceleration. Due to the instantaneous nature of electric power delivery, whether pulling off from standstill or overtaking there is no waiting for revs to spool up or gears to shuffle. It’s just a surge of seamless, trigger-response thrust. Flooring the throttle slings the big xDrive50 forward like a fast delivery from Dale Steyn, unleashing g-forces that squeeze you into your seat.

So much instant poke at your command can become a little addictive and quickly drains the battery, but with your inner boy racer on mute this electric Beemer has a claimed driving range of up to 630km.

We didn’t quite achieve that target as we explored the performance potential every so often, but in our week with this electric car we never experienced range anxiety. After several days of commuting and a longer weekend drive, there was still 170km left in the battery and it truly has an impressive range.

The disadvantage is you don’t have the ability to fuel up quickly on longer trips. BMW claims the xDrive50 can be charged from 10%-80% (70%) in about 55 minutes on a DC fast charger. Our experience at a BMW dealership took longer, with the car charging from 38% to 81% (43%) in an hour.