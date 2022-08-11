Driven to distraction by cars that are ‘too smart’

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
The government must get off its ideological perch, harness the goodwill shown during the pandemic and work with business to improve the nation’s health
Ramaphosa gave the Special Investigating Unit the green light to investigate allegations against the two boards earlier in August
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Evraz is under sanctions by the UK and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Emergence from EU’s enhanced surveillance framework will allow the country greater freedom in making economic policy
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
It’s time to talk about the safety of in-car tech that takes a driver's attention off the road
As cars are now crammed with more technology than ever before, driver distraction and inattention are factors in nearly half of all fatal and serious injury accidents, according to a study by Australia’s Monash University.
Connectivity expert VNC Automotive believes it’s time we recognised the modern car interior is at risk of becoming almost as distracting as what’s going on outside...
