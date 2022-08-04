×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

BIKES

Roam Air is a made-in-Africa electric motorcycle

The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs

04 August 2022 - 15:19 Denis Droppa
The bike has a maximum range of 180km and can be fully charged in four hours. Picture: SUPPLIED
The bike has a maximum range of 180km and can be fully charged in four hours. Picture: SUPPLIED

Roam Air is a new electric motorcycle developed in Africa for African conditions, with a starting price of just $1,500 (R25,000).

Produced by Kenyan electric vehicle (EV) company Roam, the battery-powered bike was designed to be affordable and functional, tailored for use in urban or rural areas. Founded in 2017, the Nairobi-based firm also converts 4x4s and buses into EVs.

The Roam Air is available in a single battery version for $1,500 or a dual battery bike for $2,050 (R34,000). It can be recharged at any outlet, and an empty battery can be switched for a fully recharged one, lowering downtime and ensuring continuous riding.

On a dual battery the bike has a range of 180km (90km on a single battery) and can be fully charged in four hours.

A Roam spokesperson says the frame is engineered to tackle all terrains with its high ground clearance and off-road-capable tyres, and its carrying capacity includes a storage compartment where a normal motorcycle’s fuel tank would be.

Though it is simple and rugged, the bike has a modern user interface with smartphone connectivity and a USB charging port.

He says a battery-powered motorcycle is virtually maintenance-free and can cut the cost of ownership by up to 60% compared to a combustion-engined bike, as charging with electricity is far cheaper than petrol.

The bike is suitable for on- and off-road use. Picture: SUPPLIED
The bike is suitable for on- and off-road use. Picture: SUPPLIED

The motor puts out a peak torque of 185Nm, which is good enough to accelerate to the 90km/h top speed in about five seconds. An electric motor is different from a conventional petrol engine in the way that it has instant torque, making it a peppy urban commuter.

Additionally the electric bike has no clutch or gears which creates an easier, more intuitive motorcycle that anyone can ride.

It has four riding modes (Eco, Standard, Power, Sports) and a reverse gear.

Deliveries will start later this year on the first “limited production” series, costing $500 extra. Volume-production bikes will be available from 2023.

Motor News is awaiting confirmation from Roam on whether its motorcycle will be sold in SA.

 

All-new Triumph Tiger 1200 burns brighter

The three-cylinder adventure bike is lighter, slimmer and more powerful
Life
7 months ago

BMW’s electric two-wheelers defy categorisation

AMBY concept bikes can adjust their top speeds using geofencing to detect the roads they’re on
Life
10 months ago

BMW F900 XR is an easygoing tourer

The junior XR is a more affordable alternative to Beemer’s powerful S1000 XR
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Land Rover launches special-edition classic ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Wounded Toyota continues to rule SA new-car sales
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Countdown to the Festival of Motoring at end of August

Life / Motoring

Online trends indicate more SA buyers searching for EVs

Life / Motoring

Lamborghini undecided on going fully electric, says CEO

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.