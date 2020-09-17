Life / Motoring

Ferrari’s Portofino evolves with more power

Award-winning V8 boosted to 456kW to quicken the hair-ruffling experience

17 September 2020 - 17:14 Denis Droppa
An engine boost snips one second off the 0-200km/h sprint time. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Portofino, Ferrari’s grand touring convertible with a retractable hard top, has been given a midlife update and extra power.

The front-engined 2+2 seat spider was launched in 2017 as successor to the Ferrari California, and the new Portofino M, which stands for “Modificata” (modified), wields more muscle. The 3.9l turbocharged V8 is part of the engine family that’s been voted International Engine of the Year for the past four years running, and in the Portofino its power has been bumped up from 441kW to 456kW, while torque output is unchanged at 760Nm.

The engine tweak snips the 0-100km/h sprint time from 3.5 to 3.45 seconds, but the 0-200km/h sees a more significant improvement from 10.8 to 9.8 seconds. Top speed, as before, is listed as more than 320km/h.

There are now five driving modes, including a Race setting. Picture: SUPPLIED

The dual clutch transmission is upgraded from a seven-speed to an eight-speed unit, making it the first open-top Ferrari to have eight gears. The number of driving modes selectable by the “Manettino” switch on the steering wheel grows to five, including a new Race mode.

The minor facelift sees the bumpers slightly redesigned to look sportier and more aggressive.

There are also new optional interior features including ventilated and heated seats.

The Portofino M is expected to arrive in SA in March 2021 at a price of R5,033,000.

