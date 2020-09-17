Ferrari’s Portofino evolves with more power

The Portofino, Ferrari’s grand touring convertible with a retractable hard top, has been given a midlife update and extra power.

The front-engined 2+2 seat spider was launched in 2017 as successor to the Ferrari California, and the new Portofino M, which stands for “Modificata” (modified), wields more muscle. The 3.9l turbocharged V8 is part of the engine family that’s been voted International Engine of the Year for the past four years running, and in the Portofino its power has been bumped up from 441kW to 456kW, while torque output is unchanged at 760Nm.

The engine tweak snips the 0-100km/h sprint time from 3.5 to 3.45 seconds, but the 0-200km/h sees a more significant improvement from 10.8 to 9.8 seconds. Top speed, as before, is listed as more than 320km/h.